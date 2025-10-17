Shakti Pumps Showcases Comprehensive Water Management Solutions at IFAT India 2025

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, one of India's leading manufacturers of energy-efficient and solar pumping solutions and industrial pumping solutions proudly showcased its complete range of future-ready water management solutions at IFAT India 2025 the country's largest trade fair dedicated to Water, Wastewater, Solid Waste, and Recycling. The 3 day event was held at Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai from 14th October to 16th October 2025.

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited participation in IFAT India served as a great platform for showcasing Shakti's wide and advanced range of products, including industrial booster pumps, monoblock pumps, dewatering pumps, and cutter pumps, available in various materials of construction to suit diverse industrial applications.

Shakti's pumps are known for their high efficiency featuring the latest IE4 and IE5 motor technologies that ensure superior performance and energy savings. IFAT India provided an excellent opportunity for technology exchange, knowledge sharing, and networking with industry leaders, reinforcing Shakti's commitment to innovation and sustainable water solutions.

At the exhibition, Shakti Pumps showcased its future-ready pumping solutions that redefine innovation and sustainability. Visitors explored cutting-edge technologies, interacted with experts, and experienced the future of water management through live demonstrations and product displays.

The company's display included a wide range of industrial solutions such as Stainless Steel Submersible Pumps (QF & SSP Series): Designed for high efficiency and durability, offering heads up to 660 meters and flow rates up to 7333 LPM, Horizontal Multistage Centrifugal Pumps (SCM Series): Ideal for HVAC systems, water treatment, and fire-fighting applications, Monoblock End Suction Pumps (SNB/SNK Series): Compact, high-performance units for industrial and irrigation use, Sewage and Dewatering Pumps (SVX & SDW Series): Robust solutions for municipal and industrial wastewater management, Solar Pumpsets: Eco-friendly systems promoting sustainable water use in agriculture and rural development.

This participation underscores Shakti Pumps' dedication to the Make in India initiative and its mission to empower industries and communities with energy-efficient, technology-driven, and environmentally responsible pumping solutions.

With over three decades of engineering excellence, Shakti Pumps continues to lead India's transition toward clean, smart, and sustainable water technologies, serving industries and communities across the nation and beyond. The services of Shakti pumps in prestigious locations across the country like Akshardham in both Delhi and Gandhinagar, Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Statue of Unity in Gujarat, Bharat Mandapam at the G20 Summit Venue and more. Shakti Pumps also has over 15+ patents which have made it one of the top water solutions company in India.

About Shakti Pumps

Shakti Pumps is at the forefront of sustainable innovation and reliability in solar pumping solutions, while also being environmentally responsible. The company has been at the forefront of transforming the agriculture sector through solar pump technology. All Shakti submersible pumps are based on Stainless Steel (SS), which is a testimony to the latest technology and quality in manufacturing. Notably, Shakti Pumps has the distinction of being India s first 5-star rated pump manufacturer, supplying its products to over 120 countries across the globe and manufacturing its own solar pumps, motors, structures, controllers & VFDs. Shakti Pumps is committed to helping India meet its energy goals.

