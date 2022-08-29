Shalby Hospitals Surat, One of the Best Multispecialty Hospitals of South Gujarat, Completes 5 Years

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 29: Shalby Hospitals Surat, one of the best multi-speciality hospitals in South Gujarat, has completed five years. It is a part of Shalby’s chain of 11 hospitals founded by world-renowned joint replacement surgeon Dr Vikram Shah. Under Dr Shah’s visionary leadership, it is present in 8 cities spread across India. Shalby Surat was established in 2017. It is a 243-bed multispecialty hospital offering high-quality healthcare services in the heart of Gujarat at Surat. It has touched more than 2 lakh lives to date. Shalby Surat is today among the hospitals that perform the highest number of joint replacement and minimally invasive Spine surgeries in Surat. It has performed over 10,000 surgeries, of which 5,000 are knee replacement surgeries. Besides, it has carried out 25,000 dialysis procedures and has treated 20,000 critical patients.

In the last five years, Shalby Hospital Surat has achieved many milestones. Five of its unique achievements are South Gujarat’s biggest joint replacement centre with more than 5000 surgeries, South Gujarat’s first and one of the very few Interventional Radiology Centre with a VABB Machine for scarless treatment for non-cancerous breast tumors, South Gujarat’s largest Spine Care Centre, highest number of Covid patients treated in South Gujarat and highest number of Covid vaccinations in South Gujarat.

It offers comprehensive care for all major specialities through its various Centres of Excellence. These Centres of Excellence include Orthopedics & Joint Replacement Surgery, Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine, Spine & Minimal Invasive Spine Surgery, Cardiology &Cardiovascular Surgery, Medical & Surgical Oncology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Interventional Radiology etc. A team of more than 35 superspecialists and specialist doctors serve a large number of patients with care and empathy. Shalby is known across the region, especially for its joint replacement, spine treatment, cardiac services and cancer treatment, including cancer surgery and chemotherapy. Besides, it has treated a large number of cardiac and neuro patients in the recent past. Shalby played a key role in combating the Covid 19 pandemic and treated thousands of Covid patients throughout the pandemic. We have administered more than 50,000 Covid vaccination shots at Surat. It is one of the very few hospitals that offer homecare services. Shalby Surat has been felicitated with various awards through the years as a recognition for its quality healthcare services.

At a press conference organized on this occasion Dr Gaurav Khandelwal, Senior Spine Surgeon at Shalby Hospitals presented a success story of a very rare of scoliosis treatment of a 16-year-old boy whose life was transformed after surgery at Shalby.

Speaking about the case, Dr Khandelwal said, “This was a very challenging and difficult case. Ayush had a worse form of scoliosis, and the surgery demanded utmost precision. I am happy that with teamwork and the latest equipment we have at Shalby, we were able to treat him successfully.”

Shalby Hospitals’ Group COO DrNishita Shukla said, “We are proud to complete five years in the diamond city of Surat and are humbled by the trust of people have put in us. We are always committed to offering our patients the best possible healthcare services. We have a large team of experienced doctors and trained nursing staff equipped with state-of-the-art technology and equipment.”

Dr Supriya Sarkar, Cluster Head, Shalby Hospitals Surat, added, “Shalby Surat has become a preferred destination for patients across South Gujarat not only for joint replacement and spine but also for cancer and neurology. ”

Dr Dushyant Patel, Deputy Chief Administrative Office Shalby Hospital, Surat, adds, “This hospital has earned a reputation as the Centre of Excellence for Emergency Medical services in the city and the periphery, especially in the cases of Trauma, Cardiac and Neuro emergencies.”

Chairman & Managing Director of Shalby Hospitals DrVikram Shah, said, “We have seen that in our country the very best of healthcare facilities till some years back were more or less concentrated in metros. It was our mission to provide quality healthcare services in other cities, especially in western, northern and central India. Establishing Shalby Hospitals Surat in 2017 was an important step in fulfilling this mission.”

