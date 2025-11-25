Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club Expands Its Boundaries with Shoppers Stop

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 25: Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club (SNCC) is the contemporary lifestyle brand by Maison Shantnu Nikhil, born out of the designers' enduring love for cricket and their vision to connect India's most celebrated sport with the language of modern fashion. Conceived as a cultural movement rather than a seasonal line, SNCC champions the spirit of achievement, unity, and camaraderie; values deeply ingrained in the sport and reflected through the brand's design narrative. SNCC is an aspirational lifestyle experience that celebrates cricket beyond the boundary, turning nostalgia and team spirit into a new code of everyday dressing.

As India's first design house to translate the ethos of cricket into fashion, Maison Shantnu Nikhil proudly introduces the latest SNCC edition, a collection that channels the nostalgia of colonial cricket and the regality of heritage clubs into a lineup that blurs the line between the athletic and the aristocratic. The collection reimagines classic cricket codes through season-friendly fabrics like flat knits and jacquards, featuring boxy polos, shackets, sweatshirts, sharp blazers, trousers, and joggers, all crafted with a sense of ease and understated elegance. A curated palette of Lords White, Blazer Blue, Sunset Over Eden, Scoreboard Slate, Pavilion Oak, Trent Green, and Ranji Gold pays homage to cricket's most storied fields and golden eras.

SNCC collections have featured Shubman Gill and Harmanpreet Kaur, along with celebrated legends such as MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir, and Harbhajan Singh, and style icons like Shahid Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Karan Johar, SNCC continues to bridge the gap between sport and style, capturing the rhythm, emotion, and effortless charm of cricket's cultural legacy.

With its newest door at Shoppers Stop, SNCC marks an exciting milestone in its journey democratising designer-led lifestyle fashion and bringing its preppy, cricket-inspired aesthetic to a wider audience. The exclusive shop-in-shop experience mirrors the camaraderie, nostalgia, and youthful energy that define the club, offering a fresh new space for consumers to experience fashion rooted in India's most beloved sport. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in bringing Maison Shantnu Nikhil's design language into mainstream retail, seamlessly blending couture sensibility with contemporary lifestyle.

"SNCC has always been our ode to cricket, a sport that unites the country through emotion, camaraderie, and pride," say designers Shantnu and Nikhil. "With this new chapter at Shoppers Stop, we're leveraging the shop-in-shop experience to extend that sentiment beyond the pitch. It's about bringing our design philosophy into a more democratic space, where heritage meets high street and fashion becomes a shared language of nostalgia and modern India."

"At Shoppers Stop, we've always been committed to curating brands that blend culture, craftsmanship, and contemporary style. Our partnership with Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club is a natural extension of our journey of premiumisation bringing the spirit of cricket, nostalgia, and Indian pride into modern lifestyle fashion. Through our exclusive shop-in-shop format, we're thrilled to offer our customers an elevated, designer-led experience that celebrates sport, style, and individuality." Said Mr. Kavindra Mishra, Customer Care Associate, Managing Director & CEO, Shoppers Stop.

Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club (SNCC) will now be available across select Shoppers Stop stores, expanding the brand's boundaries and bringing cricket-inspired elevated fashion to a wider audience through an exclusive shop-in-shop experience.

Retail Avenues:

Shoppers Stop GVK Mall, Hyderabad

Shoppers Stop Alpha Mall, Ahmedabad

Shoppers Stop Orion Mall, Bengaluru

Shoppers Stop BRS, Ludhiana

Shoppers Stop Tapasya, Gurgaon

