Shark Tank India Season 4: Swiggy Takes the Lead with ₹25 Crore Sponsorship!

Fans of Shark Tank India have exciting news: the fourth season is set to premiere soon, sponsored by Swiggy for Rs. 25 crores. Swiggy aims to leverage this platform to strengthen its brand but has made it clear that Zomato founder and CEO Deependra Goyal will not be an investor this season. Sources indicate that Swiggy and Zomato are engaged in fierce competition in the food and grocery delivery market, with Zomato now leading significantly.

In its recent draft prospectus filed with Sebi, Swiggy announced plans to allocate Rs. 950 crores of the Rs. 3,750 crores raised from its IPO to enhance brand marketing and awareness, aimed at expanding its customer base. Neither Swiggy, Zomato, nor Sony Television has responded to inquiries regarding these developments.

Shark Tank India, aired on Sony Television, has gained popularity quickly, and filming for the fourth season has commenced. This season will feature prominent investors such as Anupam Mittal from People Group, Aman Gupta from Boat Lifestyle, Namitha Thapar from Mcure Pharma, Piyush Bansal from Lenskart, and Ritesh Aggarwal from Oyo. Deependra Goyal made his debut as an investor in the third season, where his interactions with entrepreneurs received positive feedback.