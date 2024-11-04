Sharmila Tagore Attended Bhopal Pataudi Cup Tournament Held In Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 4: Achievers emerged winners of Zoom Communications Bhopal-Pataudi Cup (06 Goal) Tournament, beating Jindal Panther by 9 goals to 8 in finals played today at Jaipur Polo Ground. Hurr Ali was adjudged the Most Valuable Player, and Mare Mirchi from the Achievers Polo team was adjudged the Best Polo Pony. Ms Sharmila Tagore gave the Trophy and prizes to the players in the presence of Gaurav Kant, Executive Director of Zoom Communications.

Sharmila shared, ‘ I am happy that this tournament is becoming popular amongst people and that everyone likes polo. I had a great time, and I thoroughly enjoyed the game.'

The finals of Zoom Communications Bhopal-Pataudi Cup was a thrilling match played at a fast pace; all players displayed their superb horsemanship and stick work. Naveen Singh scored 5 goals, Bautista Alberdi scored 3 goals, and Shamsheer Ali scored one goal for Achievers while Simran S Shergill scored 3 goals, Hurr Ali and Siddhant Sharma scored 2 goals each, and Mahender Singh Rathore scored one goal for Jindal Panther.

ZOOM Communications is South Asia's Largest Broadcast Systems, Solutions, & Services Company with clientele spanning Sports, Media, and Entertainment. ZOOM's Kits & Crews have successfully executed projects with end-to-end responsibilities in 22 countries. ZOOM has pioneered sports broadcast services in South Asia for over two decades.

Gaurav Kant, a second-generation entrepreneur, leads ZOOM. Gaurav has played polo at the national & international levels, including having played for the 61st Cavalry and the President's Bodyguard between 2009–13. An alumnus of the University of Cambridge & University College London, in addition to his entrepreneurial career, he is also building a non-profit that supports defence veterans transitioning into the Civilian world for their post-service careers.

Over 500 people from different walks of life, including but not limited to Diplomacy, Law, Politics, Defence, Bureaucracy, & Business, stood in the audience even though the event was very close to Diwali. During the first match of the day, the President's Bodyguard Polo Team, led by their Commandant, Col Amit Berwal, won the ZOOM COMMUNICATIONS POLO TROPHY, while the 61st Cavalry Polo team, led by their Commandant Col Vikramjeet Kalon, was the runners-up team. The match between the 61st Cavalry and PBG was highly competitive, with PBG winning by a 1-goal difference. The President's Bodyguard Team has returned as Army Champions, securing 42 medals at the Army Equestrian Championship 2024 at Bengaluru. A first-ever for the elite Personal Troops of The President. Ultimately, an Indian Army Polo Team won the first trophy of the Delhi Polo Season 2024. Former Indian Polo Team Veteran Lt Col. Vishal Chauhan was also seen playing during the first game of the season.

L’Opera and Woodsmen did the hospitality for the event. The Oxford & Cambridge Society of India and The Study School were also a part of the event.

