SharonPly hosted the fifth edition of the #iamstrongest awards to honour the sports legends

New Delhi (India), July 31: SharonPly proudly hosted the Fifth Edition of the #iamstrongest Awards on 26-07-2024, an event dedicated to honouring sports legends who have demonstrated extraordinary grit and courage in their endeavours.

Launched in 2019, the #iamstrongest Awards recognize individuals who break boundaries and positively impact society. It celebrates personalities from various sectors each year, focusing on those who have significantly influenced or impacted society. This year’s edition honoured 5 forgotten heroes from Tamil Nadu who have brought pride to our nation by winning Olympic Medals in the past.

“SharonPly is deeply committed to supporting initiatives that enrich our society. We are honoured to recognise these Olympic heroes from Tamil Nadu, who have brought immense pride to our nation. We hope this celebration serves as an inspiration to many.”Vishnu Khemani, Managing Director – SharonPly.

The first edition of the #iamstrongest Awards celebrated Ms. Malathi, a differently-abled wheelchair basketball player, and Ms. Logammal, a social change maker inspiring children to become socially responsible through her Children's Parliament.

In the second edition, SharonPly honoured frontline workers who helped the public during the COVID-19 pandemic and lost their lives in service. Honorees included Dr. A. Simon Hercules, Sister Joan Mary Priscilla, and Inspector Balamurali.

The third edition acknowledged four kind-hearted individuals who provided free food to the helpless during the second wave of the pandemic: Mr. Muthupandi from Thoothukudi, Mr. Chandrasekhar and Mrs. Pushparani from Trichy, and Mr. Arun Kumar and Mr. Kalyanasundaram from Chennai.

In the fourth edition, the awards celebrated change-makers who made exceptional efforts to help animals, including Ms. Anjali Sharma, Mr. Sekar, Ms. Prabha Venugopal, Mr. Shravan Kumar, and Mr. Bomman & Mrs. Bellie.

This fifth edition honoured Olympic sportsmen who have showcased India’s excellence and made the nation proud with their remarkable hockey skills on the international stage. The honoured Olympic hockey personalities were Mr. Muneer Sait, Mr. Krishnamurthy Perumal, Mr. Victor John Philips, Mr. Charles Cornelius, and Mr. Vasudevan Baskaran.



Muneer Sait: Played a crucial role in the Indian hockey team during the 1970s, contributing to the team's impressive performances in the Olympics. In the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, he was the goalkeeper of the Indian Hockey Team, which won the bronze medal. He has been chosen as tournament director on more than one occasion.

Krishnamurthy Perumal: Known for his defensive prowess, Krishnamurthy Perumal was a key player in the Indian team during the 1968 Mexico & 1972 Olympics. His defensive skills and strategic play were vital in maintaining the team's strong defensive record and winning the bronze medal in both the Olympics. In 1971, he was honoured with what was then India’s highest accolade for a sportsman – the Arjuna Award.

Victor John Philips: He was an integral part of the Indian hockey team during the 1972 Munich Olympics, where his skilful play and leadership on the field contributed to India’s bronze medal victory. Philips’s contributions were essential in the team's triumphant performance, marking a significant achievement in Indian hockey history.

Charles Cornelius: He was a prominent player in the Indian team during the 1972 Munich Olympics, where his dynamic play and scoring abilities were pivotal in securing a bronze medal for India. His performances during the games helped cement his reputation as one of the greats in Indian hockey.

Vasudevan Baskaran: As the captain of the Indian hockey team, he led the team to a historic gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. His leadership, midfield skills, and strategic acumen were crucial in guiding the team to victory, marking a significant moment in Indian hockey's Olympic history. In 1979, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award for his performance as a player in Olympic Games.

These honorees have not only excelled in their individual capacities but have also made monumental contributions to India's success at the Olympic Games.

For more details about this initiative, visit www.iamstrongest.com.

