Sharp Sight goes above and beyond for employees with ESOP offering

New Delhi [India], April 25 (/GPRC): Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals has rolled out an employee share benefit scheme, offering around 3.98 per cent of its equity share capital to the staff in a bid to incentivise them and improve their performance.

About 89 employees who have spent over three years in the company will be able to benefit from this scheme. With this announcement, Sharp Sight aims to empower its staff to be a part of the company's growth journey with the ESOP scheme and experience professional as well as financial growth opportunities. It focuses to instil a sense of pride and ownership in brand building and growth. The ESOP scheme also aims to acknowledge and reward the efforts of the staff members who've led the brand's growth, along with driving wealth creation.

"We already have several company policies in place to ensure a healthy and happy environment for our people. We hope that this will be yet another additional factor to motivate and retain our staff as well as attract fresh talent into the company," said Deepshikha Sharma, CEO, of Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals.

"Our reward philosophy is centred around modern thinking fuelled by compassion, teamwork, and shared ownership. Nothing is more important to us than bringing the right solutions for our patients and creating value for the Sharp Sighters," Deepshikha added.

As part of the ESOP, Sharp Sighters at all levels of management of the company and its subsidiaries will be eligible to participate in the scheme. All the current staff at top level & middle-level management will be eligible to get the benefits under the scheme on the basis of certain criteria, as the case may be, upon the decision of the compensation committee.

An employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) is an employee benefit plan that gives workers ownership interest in the company in the form of shares of stock. ESOPs give the sponsoring company the selling shareholder and participants various tax benefits, making them qualified plans, and are often used by employers as a corporate finance strategy to align the interests of their employees with those of their shareholders.

Established in 2002 by two enterprising Ophthalmologists Dr Samir Sud and Dr Kamal B Kapur, Sharp Sight believes in providing eye care of international standards for all. With the trust of over 10 Lac delighted patients and more than 1 lakh successful surgeries and procedures, Sharp Sight has established itself as a leading eye care provider in North and East India with 14 centres.

It houses a team of highly experienced specialists offering super-speciality services in corneal diseases and corneal transplant, cataract surgery, refractive, retina treatment, glaucoma treatment, cornea treatment, pediatric ophthalmologist, and orbit oculoplasty.

Sharp Sight Eye Hospital has been helping patients with eye care technologies and treatments to improve their vision. To get rid of Cataract, the hospital offers many latest technologies and procedures which include, Femto Cataract surgery, Zepto Cataract surgery, aberration-free intraocular lenses (IOLs), Toric intraocular lenses (IOLs), multifocal intraocular lenses (IOLs).

