She is India’s Rachel Gupta crowned ‘Miss Super Talent of the World’ in Season 15 held in Paris, France

New Delhi (India), October 7: ‘Miss Super Talent of the World’ season 15, held in collaboration with Paris Fashion Week, has declared Miss India – Rachel Gupta & Miss Poland – Weronika Nowak as joint winners. About fifty countries all over the world had sent representatives to compete for the title. The finale was held on September 28, 2022, at the Pavilion Cambon, the largest fashion venue in the world’s fashion capital, Paris.

With the title, Rachel Gupta of She Is India organisation, brought laurels to the country. Currently -She is India organisation by Richa Singh holds the official franchise for ‘Mrs. Universe India’ and ‘Miss Super Talent of the World’ in India. Prior to this ‘Miss Super Talent of the World’ was known as “Miss Asia Pacific World” and the franchise of this prestigious pageant was with FEMINA and ‘I AM SHE’ a company led by Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

Rachel is a gifted young lady and belongs to the ancient city of Jalandhar, Punjab. She is not only pursuing her academics but is a successful entrepreneur at the young age of 18. As an animal lover, she is conscious of animal cruelty and turned vegan for the same reason. Cocoaberry trained her for the pageant, and her pageant wardrobe was provided by Label Ambrosia Couture.

On getting the crown Rachel Gupta affirmed “I could not be happier. Wearing this crown and standing here on the Miss Supertalent stage is a dream that many women in my country carry. Today, I represent all of them and the country on this very prestigious stage. It is an honor and a responsibility at the same time. I understand that a lot of women hesitate in pursuing their dreams. Either due to the baggage that they carry or lack of faith. I hope my journey inspires and encourages them to have aspirations, break the chains and work towards accomplishing their dreams.”

“‘Miss Super Talent of the World’ is a title that is meant to recognise the journey of women, and what they have grown into now as a personality. Over the years, we have been able to identify some really inspiring personalities that have justified the recognition by not stopping but moving ahead, and pursuing more ambitions. We are glad that we have been able to make a difference in the world, and we shall continue doing so. We certainly do not expect any less from our new ‘Miss Super Talent of the World’ Rachel Gupta, who has come a long way and stands distinguished today with us,” said Thomas Zilliacus, Chairman, Miss Supertalent of the World.

“We at She Is India are overjoyed that Rachel Gupta has reclaimed the title of Miss Super Talent of the World after nearly a decade. This is a golden opportunity for us to let Rachel pave the way for young girls of her age, to inspire them, and show them that no dream is too big; they can achieve anything they want if they strive for it. This is also Rachel’s chance to become the unheard voice of girls suffering silently. Domestic violence in India is not limited to spousal abuse; it also affects the children of abusive families. Similarly, physical abuse is not the only type of abuse. Abuse manifests in myriad ways. She Is India will use this prospect to let Rachel be the voice and raise awareness with the hashtag #itsnotoktobeok. We firmly believe women are brave, bold, and beautiful on the inside and out. Their power is within them, and it is time for every woman to recognise their strength, potential, and value,” said Richa Singh, Founder, She Is India organisation

The high-end event brought together several dignitaries from the corporate, media, and fashion industry as well as a power-packed audience. The jury of ‘Miss Super Talent of the World’ Season 15 was led by Mr Thomas Zillacus , the founder of Global Investment Group, Mobile Future works, and former CEO- Nokia Asia Pacific. Other notable judges included Patricia Contreras (CryptoQueen), Tony Para (Former PR Director Chanel), Roberto Basilone (Hair & Make-up CHANEL for 25 years), Nicole Foucher( Principle Esmode Paris), Laneyu Jeonga Kim (Head Designer If Laneyu), Byeonggoog Park (Chairman of BNT Worldwide) and Mauricio Amuy. Hollywood Actor & Producer – Mauricio Amuy crowned both the winners and also facilitated a recognition award to the 1st Runner up – Miss Belgium. Candidates had to go through multiple rounds to win the competition, which tested the contestants’ intelligence as well as their beauty and confidence.

Founded by Richa Singh, She Is India is a platform for every Indian woman who strives to or aims to let the world see them beyond societal tags. Women are the very foundation of our human race. For thousands of years, across hundreds of cultures and amongst numerous beliefs, men have revered and worshipped women; whether in the form of Mother Nature, Durga, Kali or Shakti in Hindu mythology or in the form of Athena, the goddess of war from Greek mythology or the mighty Amazonian Warrior Women. Cultures have woven legends around women and poets have inked pages in their praises. Every Indian has grown up reciting khub ladi mardani who toh Jhansi waali rani thi in reverence of Rani Lakshmi Bai, the warrior queen of Jhansi.

While societies have put such powerful women on pedestals, somewhere down the line, they forgot to extend the same respect to women in their everyday life. For centuries, the common woman has had to fight for their basic rights; be it their right to education or their right to vote or even the very basic right to stay alive. Domestic violence is another battlefield that women have been and still are fighting every day, silently, invisible.

Tapping into the theme of Women’s Empowerment against Domestic Violence, She Is India, therefore, provides Indian women with an opportunity to bring out the best of themselves by enabling them a platform to voice their opinions and break those chains of taboos, stereotypes and glass ceilings. As women’s representation matters, the platform’s motto is “She indeed js India,” and takes bold steps to facilitate every Indian woman a chance to be the change they want to see in the world.

The Miss Supertalent of the World is a twice-yearly global television & media event, founded by Lawrence Choi and Chairman Thomas Zillacus, former Regional Head Nokia Asia Pacific Rim and Lawrence Choi which has been held since 2011, participating fashion stars of beauty queen, supermodel, actress, pop artists, host, dance champion with unique format showcasing fashion and talent.

