Shehzad Khan – A new hope for Material Handling Equipment and Solvent Extraction Industries

India, September 30: Material handling equipment is commonly used in manufacturing plants for various operations such as quick movement of goods or products, locating stock, preparing orders, and localizing stock.

The steel industry has extensive usage of such equipment. C-hook, transfer trolleys, coil tilters, ladle cars, and slab lifting tongs are a few of them. As in such industries, professionals have to lift heavy loads of steel and have to handle hot liquid metals. Steel is widely used in different manufacturing industries, having no substitute as far as durability is concerned. So, as more new manufacturing industries grow and existing units increase their production, the GDP will experience a boom. On the other hand, the same reason (growth of steel industries) is liable for an increase in the market size of material handling equipment. In this way, we can see that the growth of material handling equipment is directly proportional to the growth of GDP.

Mr. Shehzad Khan, a young and successful Indian entrepreneur, founded M/s Admech Equipment (India) Pvt. Ltd., armed with the vision of being a leader in the field. The company is actively involved in the industry as a manufacturer, supplier, and exporter of a wide variety of high-quality material handling equipment like Coil Tilters, C-Hook, Coil Grab, Coil Lifters, Slab Tong, Transfer Trolley, Ladle Car, and various lifting and handling equipment. The company is also involved in the manufacturing of various equipment for saw and spiral pipe plants, i.e., DWTT Machine, Diabolic Roller Conveyor, PDS Rotator, etc. Within a time span of just five years, today, Admech Equipment (India) Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading organizations in the sector, earning 40% of its total sales from exports.

KHAN introduced various technologies related to equipment used in the steel industry. His ideas greatly benefited the steel industry. He is a dynamic entrepreneur who started the business with an investment of USD 15,000 and turned it into a million-dollar group within a short time span of just five years.

Early Carrier

Shehzad Khan started his professional career in 2005 at the age of just 19 years. He belongs to a middle-class family. His father is a scrap merchant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Instead of joining the family business, Shehzad decided to find his own way.

Besides his studies, Mr. Khan started a job at a company. At the age of just 24, after giving his best services, he becomes Director-Finance of the same company. After working as a Director for the next few years, he left the job and started Admech Equipment India Pvt. Ltd. The first office of Admech Equipment India Pvt Ltd was set up in Indore. It was a 130 sq. ft. room with one table and two chairs. Initially, he did not have any assistance. Khan is a known risk-taker and believes in building new inventions and technologies to increase profit. Moving further to the next goal after achieving the first is the nature and habits of Shehzad Khan. He is diligent and committed to his profession. As a result of that, now he is the founder and MD of five companies, i.e.

Admech Equipment (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Steelhind Impex LLP.

Clacom India Pvt. Ltd.

Red Maple Productions

Admech Realtors Pvt. Ltd.

Excellence in quality, thorough knowledge of products and processes, and continuous research and development is a key reasons why the name is becoming trustworthy not only in India but worldwide. As a result of that, today, 40% of the business of the group companies comes from overseas countries.

Awards and Achievements

Shehzad Khan was awarded the following awards:

“Excellence in Technology Award 2018-19” in the 23rd glorious year of Globoil, organized by Tefla at the Leela Ambience, Gurgaon, India.

On February 24, 2020, Shri Shyambihari Misra, Honorable President of Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal and former Member of Parliament of the BJP, will present the award at the JECC in Jaipur.

His belief is that if a client is satisfied, growth will proliferate. To provide unparalleled innovative solutions to the industry, he is continuously going forward to add a number of advanced and new technologies. He is not only a successful businessman but also a kind-hearted human being and is involved in charities and donations to different NGOs.

