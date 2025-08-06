Shera Energy Delivers 52 Percent YoY Surge in Consolidated PBT in Q1 FY26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Shera Energy Limited (NSE – SHERA),is one of the leading manufacturers of winding wires and strips made from non-ferrous metals, has announced its un-audited Financial Results for Q1 FY26.

Q1 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹ 387.81 Cr, YoY growth of 31.14%

EBITDA of ₹ 19.34 Cr, YoY growth of 15.34%

PBT of ₹ 9.61 Cr, YoY growth of 52.41%

Net Profit of ₹ 7.05 Cr, YoY growth of 49.19%

Diluted EPS of ₹ 2.24, YoY growth of 28.74%

Commenting on the Performance, Mr. Naseem Shaikh, Chairman and Managing Director, Shera Energy Limited expressed, “We concluded the first quarter of FY26 with strong momentum, marked by both financial growth and strategic progress. Our consolidated performance reflects healthy demand across key sectors and the continued strength of our integrated business model.

One of the most significant milestones this quarter was the acquisition of a copper cathode manufacturing facility in Zambia through our wholly owned subsidiary, Shera Zambia Limited. This move strengthens our backward integration capabilities, providing assured access to high-purity copper, a critical input for our products. It enhances our cost structure, supports margin expansion, and reinforces long-term supply chain resilience. The successful NSE listing approval of our preferential equity shares further underscores investor confidence and strengthens our capital base for future expansion.

Our growth trajectory is well aligned with the evolving needs of both global and domestic markets. The global winding wire market is projected to grow from USD 14.88 billion in 2024 to USD 23.02 billion by 2030, driven by rising demand from the automotive, industrial machinery, electronics, and renewable energy sectors. As one of the leading manufacturers of high-quality winding wires and non-ferrous metal products, Shera Energy is well-positioned to capitalize on this momentum. Additionally, the increasing demand for copper—fueled by electric vehicles, energy transition, and infrastructure development—reinforces the strategic importance of our recent initiatives.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on scaling our operations, expanding our global presence, and delivering innovative, value-added products across our portfolio. With the non-ferrous metals market expected to witness strong and sustained growth—particularly in India at a projected CAGR of over 5% till 2033—Shera Energy is committed to seizing these opportunities through technological advancement, supply chain optimization, and sustainability-driven manufacturing. We are confident that our integrated business model, supported by strong industry fundamentals, will enable us to accelerate growth and create long-term value.”

Q1 FY26 Key Business Highlights

Acquisition of Copper Cathode Plant in Zambia Acquires copper cathode plant in Zambia via Shera Zambia Limited.

Produces 99.99% pure copper from local copper oxide ores.

Initial capacity: 1,200 MT/year; target to scale up to 5,000 MT.

Supports backward integration Secures NSE Listing Approval Received NSE listing approval of 16,51,000 preferential equity shares.

Paid-up capital increased to ₹24.44 Cr.

