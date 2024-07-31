Shera Energy Reports 46 per cent Increase in Consolidated PAT for Q1 FY25

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Shera Energy Limited. (NSE - SHERA), engaged in the business of manufacturing winding wires and strips made of non-ferrous metals, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY25.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Naseem Shaikh, Chairman and Managing Director, Shera Energy Limited said, "We are pleased to announce a historic achievement for Shera Energy, having surpassed the Rs100 crore sales mark on a consolidated monthly basis for the first time. This milestone is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our exceptional team across production, sales, and marketing. Their relentless efforts have driven our success, reflecting our commitment to cost-sustainable efficiencies, prudent working capital management, and strategic expansion of our customer base.

In addition, we have increased our investment in our subsidiary, Rajputana Industries Limited, raising our stake from 69.47% to 73.91%. I am also happy to announce that Rajputana Industries is preparing for its IPO, and we view this as an exciting opportunity for the company.

I'm excited to announce our first export order to Africa, valued at USD 87,000, for supplying conductors to Zambia. With ongoing infrastructure projects and our strategic presence there through our subsidiary, we expect a significant boost to our export business. We look forward to building strong relationships in Zambia and across Africa. We are also in talks with electrical utilities about refurbishing unserviceable transformers and will provide updates on any further developments

These achievements reflect our ongoing commitment to growth and operational excellence, positioning us for continued success in the future."

Highlights for Q1 FY25 (April 2024 - June 2024)

