Shibarium's Scam Warning and Pepe Coin's Dark History Resurfaces as Donald Trump CNN Town Hall Interview is Bid "Nasty" Making PAT WAR'S Future Brighter

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI/ATK): In this article, we'll be exploring the controversy surrounding Pepe the Frog and its association with hate symbols, as well as the rise of meme coins and the emergence of PAT WARS (PAWS). We will also discuss the recent warning from Shytoshi Kusama, the head developer of SHIB, regarding scams on Shibarium's beta test mode. Join us as we provide updates and insight into crypto's current market!

Exploring the Background and Controversy

Coinbase, a major cryptocurrency exchange, found itself in hot water after characterizing Pepe the Frog as a hate symbol in a newsletter. However, it is essential to understand the origins of Pepe before delving into the controversy. Initially created by artist Matt Furie as an innocuous animated frog character, Pepe became an internet meme. Unfortunately, it was co-opted by alt-right groups, including white supremacists, during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. In late 2015, even Donald Trump retweeted a caricature of himself as Pepe at a presidential lectern. Sadly, a flood of racist and anti-Semitic Pepe memes soon followed, leading to the meme being added to the Anti-Defamation League's database of hate symbols in 2016.

After Pepe became associated with hate symbols, Furie took legal action to reclaim the character, successfully securing a settlement against unauthorized usage in alt-right media. However, despite Furie's efforts, the meme continued to be associated with alt-right movements on forums like 4chan and Reddit. Should Pepe Coin really have had all the success that it did, with its mascot representing the alt-right for so long?

What makes PAT WARS the Jedi of meme coins?

PAT WARS (PAWS), a new player in the meme coin space, has burst onto the scene with a live presale featuring Jedi cats wielding lightsabers. One of the project's key highlights is its emphasis on community engagement. PAT WARS achieves this through its DAO and NFT collection, both of which aim to unite the community. The DAO facilitates decentralized decision-making among community members, while the NFT collection offers exclusive benefits and opportunities.

In addition, PAT WARS uses the ERC-20 token standard, ensuring fast and secure transactions. To remain at the forefront of the constantly evolving cryptocurrency industry, the project is committed to continuous innovation, which it regards as a fundamental principle.

SHIB's Head Developer Warns of Shibarium Scams!

Shytoshi Kusama, the mastermind behind the SHIB developer team, has delivered a major warning to the SHIB community via Shibarium's official Telegram channel. In the midst of a heated discussion, Kusama cautioned SHIB enthusiasts not to buy tokens on the beta test mode of Shibarium, Puppynet, as they are for testing purposes only. He also promised many updates on various upcoming projects, proving that he and his team are as enthusiastic about advancing with Shibarium as the SHIB army. Looks like Kusama is keeping a close leash on things!

All three cryptocurrencies discussed in this article have their unique history and value. Pepe found itself in mainstream media despite its controversial history. Shiba Inu has evolved to launch its own blockchain, and PAT WARS is starting its journey by putting the community at its centre. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for all these tokens, which are in different stages of their growth.

