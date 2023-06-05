Shiksha Sarathi Foundation Honors Exceptional Students For Academic Excellence

Ghaziabad (India), June 5: Shiksha Sarathi Foundation, a unit of Manokamana Siddh Mandir Trust, is delighted to invite students and parents to a prestigious felicitation program honouring the extraordinary achievements of our brilliant Class X and XII board students who have scored above 90 per cent. This exclusive event aims to recognize their unwavering dedication, hard work, and remarkable academic accomplishments.

The felicitation program, scheduled for June 25, 2023, from 10 am to 12 pm, will take place at the prestigious Manokamana Siddh Mandir in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. This auspicious occasion celebrates their meritorious students’ exceptional performance in the board examinations, bringing pride to their families and inspiring their peers to strive for greatness.

Highlights of the event include recognition and award ceremony where esteemed guests will present certificates of appreciation, prizes, and mementoes to these outstanding students. Additionally, the foundation will also be awarding scholarships to deserving students from underprivileged backgrounds, enabling them to pursue higher studies and receive coaching for competitive exams.

Students who have scored above 90 per cent in the Class X and XII board examinations, along with their parents, are requested to register their presence for this momentous occasion by clicking here.

For more information and registration, please contact Shiksha Sarathi Foundation at 7303109001 or visit their office at 81, Niti Khand-2, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

