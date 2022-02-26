Shilpa Srinivas, C.E.O. of SELF Academy, selected in top 100 'Super Speaker' in India

Shilpa Srinivas, CEO and Founder of S.E.L.F. Academy, has been selected in the top 100 out of 40,185 participants at the Success Gyan's 'Super Speaker', which is India's first-ever reality show dedicated to hunting the next best motivational speaker in the country.

Success Gyan, India's leading training events platform, organises 'Super Speaker' every year to find the best motivational speakers in the country. The winners get an opportunity to partner with Success Gyan and speak on the stage along with some of the best trainers in the world.

, a certified trainer from the U.P.W. team of Tony Robbins, the world's best motivational speaker, is on a mission to empower a million people in Communicative English. A passionate trainer, speaker and coach, she has trained more than 10,000 people worldwide and has worked in leading organisations in London, UK.

A year ago, Shilpa Srinivas had incubated and established SELF, an online academy that focuses on Spoken English and Personality Development programmes. At SELF, she has devised a unique, one-of-its-kind programme called 'English without Grammar,' which has a 100 per cent success record.

has trained corporates, bank managers, Government officials, teachers, students belonging to different sections, including M.B.A. and Engineering graduates and housewives and executed turnkey projects like "Naipunya Nidhi" for the Karnataka Government" in a span of a decade.

Recently, SELF has gone digital, and loads of people have been pursuing the courses online and benefitting greatly. The courses focus on the physiology and psychology of learning and empowering people to overcome their self-limiting beliefs. It helps them to break their fears and reclaim themselves. More than 5,000 people have emerged from the academy speaking fluent English with Confidence and groomed professionally.https://shilpasrinivas.com/

She is on a mission to help a million people become self-reliant, confident and independent.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor