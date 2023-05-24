GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], May 24: Nazariya, is all set to entertain the audience. Alongside Entertaining the audience, Nazariya will also make the audience ponder about how pre-conceived notions dictate our life.

Nazariya is produced by Shiv yadav and Rishi solanki. The Veteran and senior actor Mr Atul srivastava and social media heartthrob Bhavin Bhanushali are in the leading roles.

Nazariya is the second project of the team within a month. Ace director Anuup thapa is the creative producer of Nazariya who has directed the feature film "Mission Laila" starring Rajpal yadav, Rashmi Desai, bhavin Bhanushali, sunil pal, Veeraj Rao and pradeep kabra.

After writing the commercial film "mission laila", The writers Nirav soni and Nimit vora have written the thought provoking Nazariya. Nazariya will surely make us contemplate and question the way we quickly become Judgemental, The writers exclaim.

The team is elated and looking forward to releases of the both the projects and set a bench mark!

