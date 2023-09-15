Shiva Music is Honored with the Dual Dada Saheb Phalke Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Regional Music

ATK

West Bengal [India], September 15: Shiva Music, a pioneer in the entertainment industry, is proud to announce that it has received two prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Awards for Best Content Creation in the regions of Jharkhand (Nagpuri and Santali Songs) and West Bengal (Purulia Bangla Songs). These awards have proved to be a feather in the cap for the music company popular in the eastern India. The awards were received by Yash Raj Suneja, the CEO of Shivaa Music.

Shiva Music, owned and operated by Shivamadhur Digital Private Limited, is involved in bringing a new lease of life to the mostly sidelined regional music. It has been actively involved in the renaissance of the regional music scene in West Bengal and Jharkhand. The dedication and passion that Yash Raj Suneja has been involved in makes the company one of the clear leaders in preserving the rich cultural heritage of these two regions. Having acquired these two prestigious accolades, Shiva Music feels proud and is set to move ahead in moving through a huge degree of experience in the days to come.

It is not only about the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke awards. Shiva Music also announced that it has received the Arch of Excellence award. This was for its role as a top-tier regional content creator in Jharkhand and West Bengal. This recognition has helped the company highlight its focus on promoting and preserving the regional art and culture. The company is on the forefront of promoting regional music and culture through its music and video productions.

Shiva Music extends its gratitude to its loyal customers, partners and everyone. It acknowledges the support offered. The company has promised to continue its mission of promoting the regional culture through multiple ventures.

To know more about the company and its achievements, visit https://shiva-music.com.

About Shiva Music

Shiva Music is a popular music label in eastern India. It was launched in 1983. The music label focuses on the regional music in West Bengal and Jharkhand. The label produces high-quality music, videos, and short movies in different languages and genres.

About Yash raj Suneja

Yash Raj Suneja is a multifaceted artist and the CEO of Shiva Music. He took over the popular music label in 2022 and made it an influential player for increasing the popularity of the regional music through his labels. His versatility and creativity have been able to assist him in his goal of making the regional music extend beyond the boundaries of the West Bengal and Jharkhand states. He hopes that his contribution and achievements inspire youth from the region to take the regional music and culture to new heights.

He is an accomplished actor and model. He also has an active interest in photography and he was nominated for the prestigious Mahatma Gandhi Ratna Award for best Photography Agency. He has shown an excellent performance in western and traditional creative photoshoots.

