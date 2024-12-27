Shiva Shiva from KD - The Devil is trending all over

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 27: KVN Productions released Shiva Shiva, a soulful Kannada folk anthem from the highly anticipated Pan-India film KD - The Devil, directed by the visionary Prem. This powerful track embodies the vibrant spirit of Kannada folk music, masterfully fusing tradition with cinematic Brilliance and is trending in Pan-India.

The song, composed by the celebrated Arjun Janya, is a visual and auditory masterpiece captured by cinematographer William David. It features an exceptional lineup of singersKailash Kher and Prem (Kannada), Vijay Prakash (Tamil and Telugu), Pranavam Shashi (Malayalam), and Kailash Kher and Saleem Master (Hindi)ensuring each rendition preserves its linguistic essence while staying true to its soulful core.

https://youtu.be/y06RKe_SHaE?si=fC9o0DU12v2e7wSH

Lyrically, the song is a work of art crafted by top writers across languages: Manjunath BS (Kannada), Madhan Karky (Tamil), Chandra Bose (Telugu), Raqueeb Alam (Hindi), and Mankombu Gopalkrishnan (Malayalam). Released under the prestigious Anand Audio label, Shiva Shiva highlights the universal appeal of folk music, available now in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

The song's grand launch was marked by Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn unveiling it on December 24th at 11:04 PM. Adding to the celebration, acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj (Leo, Vikram, Master) amplified its reach by sharing it on his social media. The Telugu version, launched by renowned director Harish Shankar (Gabbar Singh, DJ, Ustaad Bhagat Singh), further elevated the track's release across industries.

Fronted by the powerhouse Dhruva Sarja, KD - The Devil promises an electrifying cinematic experience. Dhruva's energy and his captivating hook step in Shiva Shiva have already taken social media by storm, making it an instant sensation nationwide.

With its rhythmic beats, rustic charm, and devotional intensity, Shiva Shiva is more than just a songit is a celebration of Kannada folk culture, transcending linguistic boundaries to resonate with audiences across the nation.

