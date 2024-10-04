Shivani Bagadia Crowned Mrs. Universe India 2024 by She is India

New Delhi [India], October 4: She is India crowned Shivani Bagadia as Mrs Universe India 2024 to represent India at the 47th Edition of Mrs Universe, currently going on at Incheon, South Korea.

Shivan Bagadia is a fashion designer, entrepreneur, and social worker who strives to achieve perfection in every form. Hailing from Delhi, Shivani is not only a fashion designer and entrepreneur but is also an advocate for social causes. With multiple degrees including a postgraduate degree in fashion design from Istituto Marangoni in Paris and an MBA from Harvard Business School, she has made significant strides in her career.

As Mrs Universe India 2024, Shivani is proudly representing Bharat on the international stage at Mrs Universe pageant that is being held in South Korea. Mrs Universe 2024, the 47th Edition started on 2nd October 2024 and will conclude with the crowning ceremony on 9th October 2024. Shivani has trained rigorously for a year to prepare for this competition and together with She is India has left no stone unturned.

Richa Singh, the founder and director of She is India, says with pride, “Shivani is one of the strongest delegates we have sent to Mrs Universe, and we have very high hopes that she will bring the pride of winning the Mrs Universe title as an Indian.”

Shivani Bagadia had a grand send-off at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi on 1st October 2024. The love and wishes showered by the masses were phenomenal. Richa Singh, the founder and director of She is India, was personally present to send off yet another gem of her organization for Mrs Universe.

One of the main attractions of Mrs Universe is their National Costume Round, which showcases creative interpretations of every nation each year. This year's national costume for India is the brainchild of the visionary founder and director of She is India, Richa Singh. It has been brought to life by national costume designer Melvyn Noronha, a legend of the pageant world. Melvyn is known for his larger-than-life costumes and creative ideas. Shivani's national costume for Mrs Universe 2024 represents the deep-set relationship between India and South Korea that dates back centuries.

At the upcoming National Costume Round on 8th October 2024, Shivani will be dressed as the Ayodhya Princess Suriratna who was married to a Korean King. According to the Indian and Korean legend, Suriratna, the teenage princess from Ayodhya, Bharat, crossed the ocean in a boat about 2,000 years ago, sailed 4,500 kilometers to Korea and married King Kim Suro, who founded the Gaya Kingdom of Korea. Princess, Suriratna, then became Queen Heo Hwang-ok. As of date, about 60 lakh people in South Korea consider themselves as the descendants of Princess Suriratna and thus, consider Ayodhya as their maternal home. This story of love that ties the two countries together is going to be retold through the National Costume of Mrs India Universe 2024- Shivani Bagadia at Mrs Universe 2024.

Another highlight of Mrs Universe, which is also their mantra and advocacy for women is the Domestic Violence Forum, to be held on 4th October 2024. At the Domestic Violence Forum, empowered women from countries across the globe come together to raise their voices against domestic violence. In her advocacy for Women Against Domestic Violence, Shivani is going to speak on “the silent killer of domestic violence, namely, mental abuse.” Mental abuse is not visible and often overlooked and it takes a deadly form over time and has dire consequences. Shivani has been an active voice against domestic violence since her participation at Mrs India She is India 2023, the national competition of She is India. She is India is very vocal about their cause for women’s empowerment and their stance against domestic violence against women. Shivani, as a part of the She is India sisterhood, shares the same views and tries to do her bit.

Shivani's mission is clear- to advocate against gender violence and empower women globally. Her journey is marked by her commitment to social advocacy. She actively supports NGOs focused on differently-abled children and conducts workshops for women’s empowerment. Her passion for fashion is matched only by her desire to make a positive impact on society. Shivani’s determination is palpable; she has trained tirelessly with industry leaders to prepare for this prestigious competition. Her vision extends beyond personal achievement, seeking to inspire change and uplift women everywhere through her platform.

With her captivating presence and unwavering commitment to social causes, Shivani Bagadia, as the winner of the 9th edition of She is India, embodies the essence of what it means to be an empowered woman today—strong, confident, and unstoppable. Shivani Bagadia, Mrs India She is India- Mrs Universe India 2024 proudly donnes the mantle that her predecessor Mrs India She is India- Mrs Universe India have handed down, namely, Lakshmi Sheshadri (2016), Shaveta Athwal (2017), Dr. Neha Tyagi (2018), Divya Berang (2019), Shruti Cauveri Iyer (2021), Aditi Sharma (2022) and Madhuri Patle (2023).

The She Is India organization, founded by Richa Singh, serves as a transformative platform for Indian women to express themselves beyond societal labels. Committed to women’s empowerment against domestic violence, the organization provides opportunities for women to break barriers and voice their opinions. Richa Singh, a visionary founder, serves as a guiding light throughout the event, embodying the spirit of empowerment and change that defines the organization.

About She Is India Organization

Founded by Richa Singh, She Is India is a platform for every Indian woman who strives to or aims to let the world see them beyond societal tags. Women are the very foundation of our human race. For thousands of years, across hundreds of cultures and amongst numerous beliefs, men have revered and worshipped women; whether in the form of Mother Nature, Durga, Kali, or Shakti in Hindu mythology or in the form of Athena, the goddess of war from Greek mythology or the mighty Amazonian Warrior Women. Cultures have woven legends around women and poets have inked pages in their praises. Every Indian has grown up reciting khub ladi mardani who toh Jhansi waali rani thi in reverence of Rani Lakshmi Bai, the warrior queen of Jhansi.

While societies have put such powerful women on pedestals, somewhere down the line, they forgot to extend the same respect to women in their everyday lives. For centuries, the common woman has had to fight for their basic rights; be it their right to education, their right to vote, or even the very basic right to stay alive. Domestic violence is another battlefield that women have been and still are fighting every day, silently, invisible.

Tapping into the theme of Women's Empowerment against Domestic Violence, She Is India, therefore, provides Indian women with an opportunity to bring out the best of themselves by enabling them a platform to voice their opinions and break those chains of taboos, stereotypes and glass ceilings. As women's representation matters, the platform's motto is “She indeed is India,” It takes bold steps to give every Indian woman a chance to be the change they want to see in the world.

Instagram – @mrsindia_sheisindia

