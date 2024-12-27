Shivsena Shinde Group Youth leader Arjun kandhari orchestrates first electronic hand pump in khar Danda

New Delhi [India], December 26: Shivsena Youth leader Arjun Kandhari has emerged as a ray of hope for the residents of Khar Danda, taking first step towards their long-standing water woes by installing the first electronic pump in the area.

This selfless initiative has brought relief to the residents of Patil Wada community, who were struggling to access basic amenities. His dedication to serving the community is a testament to his commitment to the values of Shivsena Hon DY CM Eknathji Shinde Saheb.

Under the guidance of Honourable Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Ji, Arjun Kandhari has been working tirelessly to address the concerns of the local residents. He has been ably supported by Shakha Pramukh Nirmala Patil, ex-corporators Vilas Chawriand Sanjay Agaldare and the support of Yuva Sena Chief Purvesh Sarnaik ji and local MLA and Cabinate Minister Adv Ashish Shelar ji,who have all contributed to making this initiative a success.

The installation of the electronic water pump is just the beginning of the efforts to transform Khar Danda. With this unwavering commitment to public service, he is sure to make a lasting impact on the lives of the residents.

As Shivsena continues to work for the betterment of Khar Danda, he remains an inspiration to many, demonstrating the power of selfless service and community leadership.

