Shoolini Ranks High with 20 Scientists in Stanford's Top 2 per cent

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 19: Twenty researchers from Shoolini University are among the world's top 2 per cent scientists, according to a prestigious list by Stanford University. The ranking, based on Scopus data from Elsevier, includes two categories: career-long impact and scientific performance in 2023. This recognition highlights Shoolini's growing influence in global research.

Congratulating the researchers, Founder and Chancellor, Prof. PK Khosla, said, "The recognition highlights the university's growing influence in global research and its commitment to scientific excellence."

Pro Chancellor, Vishal Anand, said, "This is a proud moment for Shoolini. Our faculty's drive for innovation, supported by the university's dynamic research culture, has led to this remarkable achievement."

The researchers recognised for their outstanding performance in 2023 include Sadanand Pandey, Pardeep Singh, Gaurav Sharma, Pankaj Raizada, Amit Kumar, Shyam Singh Chandel, Santanu Mukherjee, Dhriti Kapoor, Anil Kumar, Vasudha Hasija, Amit Kumar, Anita Sudhaik, Pooja Dhiman, Rohit Sharma, Gururaj Kudur Jayaprakash, Rohit Jasrotia, Dinesh Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Deepak Kumar, and Poonam Negi.

Eight of these scientists also featured in the career-long impact list: Sadanand Pandey, Santanu Mukherjee, Gaurav Sharma, Shyam Singh Chandel, Pardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Pankaj Raizada, and Anil Kumar.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Atul Khosla, emphasised, "Inclusion in the list highlights the strength of our researchers and the university's growing role in global academia. I'm confident that more of our scientists will make it to this list in the future."

Shoolini University outperformed several higher-ranked institutions in the Stanford University list, despite being ranked 70th in the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) by the Union Education Ministry. The university's researchers have consistently improved representation in the top 2 per cent list. From a mere 5 per cent in 2020, the university now has 20 researchers on the list.

Stanford University's list uses a detailed method to measure scientific impact, looking at factors like citations, h-index, and a composite score (c-score). It also considers self-citations and retracted papers to provide a full picture of each scientist's work. Researchers are grouped into 22 major fields and 174 sub-fields, helping to show their specific areas of expertise and influence.

For a young university like Shoolini, founded in 2009, this recognition is a major milestone. It places Shoolini among the top global research institutions. The university plans to build on this success by supporting its researchers and creating an environment that encourages cutting-edge work.

