"Showcasing Bharat Innovates to the world", says Union Minister Piyush Goyal at Startup Mahakumbh curtain raiser

By Shivani Sharma

New Delhi [India], February 27 : The anticipation is building as India prepares to host its inaugural Startup Mahakumbh, a groundbreaking event poised to redefine the nation's entrepreneurial landscape. The event is slated to take place from March 18 to 20, at Bharat Mandapam here in the capital

On Tuesday, a curtain raiser event, held at Vanijya Bhawan, witnessed a confluence of visionaries, policymakers, and industry leaders, including Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal, who extolled the transformative potential of India's burgeoning startup ecosystem.

"I am fairly confident that this 'Bharat Innovates' concept that we are trying to showcase to the world. The Mahakumbh or the conglomeration of the startups across the various sectors be it AI, deeptech, be it as simple as logistics, agritech, fintech, medtech. I have been told about 57 diverse sectors have footprints of startup stories in India", Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, emphasizing the event's role in catalyzing India's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Piyush Goyal heralded the advent of a new era of innovation, fueled by the audacity and ingenuity of Indian startups.

"It's truly amazing that when you change the mindset, how things move. We started seeing an amazing shift from the traditional thinking about mega events, possibly also because we never had the facilities in the past to even imagine doing mega events", said Minister Goyal, emphasizing the paradigm shift from traditional modes of thinking to a culture of relentless innovation and entrepreneurship.

Minister Goyal, lauded the spirit of Indian startups and their pivotal role in driving economic growth and job creation.

"India has never had convergence in any sector where all elements of an industry came together and showcase the India Story as one. In less than 8 years we have become the 3rd largest in the world with big aspirations for the future spotting over a hundred unicorns with a number of good ideas on the annual to grow and become bigger and better", Minister Goyal said.

Spearheaded by industry bodies such as ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, Bootstrap Incubation and Advisory Foundation, TiE, and IVCA, the event promises to showcase the depth and diversity of India's startup ecosystem to a global audience.

"With over 1,000 promising startups, unicorn enterprises, venture capitalists, corporates, and industry leaders set to converge at Startup Mahakumbh, the event is a testament to India's emergence as a global hub of innovation," affirmed Minister Goyal, underscoring the event's significance in fostering collaboration and accelerating the growth trajectory of Indian startups.

Supported by key government bodies including DPIIT, SIDBI, GeM, ECGC, and Zomato, Startup Mahakumbh aims to bridge the gap between startups and investors, providing a platform for meaningful interactions and investments.

"The startup world is all about big ambition, big potential. The ability to think out of the box, the ability to innovate with ideas and we saw that happening in mobility, food, textiles and I am truly delighted and compliment captains of the industry for the huge effort you are putting in to make the startup mark on similar lines reflective of the India story what we showcase to the world" Piyush Goyal said.

As India prepares to take center stage on the global startup landscape, Startup Mahakumbh promises a plethora of engaging sessions, insightful dialogues, and expert-led masterclasses. The event will feature thematic pavilions dedicated to key sectors such as Biotech and Pharma, Climate Tech, AI & SaaS, Agritech, and Fintech, providing attendees with a holistic view of India's innovation landscape.

At the heart of Startup Mahakumbh lies the promise of collaboration, innovation, and growth. With India's startup ecosystem poised for unprecedented success, the event serves as a beacon of hope and opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs and industry veterans alike.

