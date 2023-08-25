Showcasing the Best of Homegrown Brands: The Grand Finale of CRED Store August Expo

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 25: This month of Independence, CRED members can use their freedom to explore the most loved homegrown brands in India, through CRED’s August Expo Sale. Make use of the best offers by participating in the Grand Finale of the August Expo, starting 26th August, 12AM onwards on the CRED app, accessible to all members.

CRED Store is a curated, member-exclusive platform of handpicked premium products that ensure members get the chance to discover and design their style. At CRED, August has been the month to highlight and boost discovery of Indian D2C brands.

The homegrown start-up began with The August Expo - Independence Day edition and will conclude with the Grand Finale Sale at month-end. CRED invites members to celebrate exciting homegrown brands made from, in and for India.

Discover new brands & categories or explore curation from member favourites- Hammer, Happilo, Zoff Foods, Mivi, Neeman's, Tommy Hilfiger on the CRED store. From sneakers to backpacks to the trendiest beauty & personal care brands to gourmet F&B products to electronic accessories - members can find their preferred brands on the store.

In case, one is a ‘try & buy’ shopper, CRED store Minis has the perfect selection for them- discover brands & products at ‘try them’ deals starting at Rs 11.

How to access: open the CRED app, on the home page click on store, Click and explore within the sale banner on the store page to shop.

1. A weeklong sale will be held on CRED from August 26th to August 30th 2023, where members can enjoy an exclusive 80% discount on their favorite homespun Indian brands in fashion, electronics, consumer durables and beauty.

2. Through CRED Minis, experiment with bite sized samples of new upcoming brands by playing "Fastest Fingers First". Limited units of CRED Minis will drop everyday at 5 pm, so make sure to set up notify me reminders.

3. Mega jackpot deals - Spin & win exciting rewards like 24K GOLD iPhone 14 pro, Apple watch ultra, Nike sneakers, massage chairs. These rewards will go live at 1PM everyday & will stay live for a duration of 24 hours everyday for the users to try their luck. Navigate to the Spin & Win games via the banner cards on the store.

Don't miss out on this opportunity - Mark the calendars, turn on the notifications and happy shopping!

