Shree Mahalakshmi Narayan Shakti Peetham Unveils Vision and Mission to Advance Research on Ancient Science in Santan Dharma

New Delhi (India), July 11: Shree Mahalakshmi Narayan Shakti Peetham, under the esteemed leadership of Dr Kislay Panday, a renowned criminal advocate of India and theologist, has recently announced its profound vision and mission to professionally conduct advanced research on ancient science as described in Santan Dharma.

Dr Kislay Panday passionately described the significance of delving into the profound knowledge and wisdom found in the ancient scriptures of Santan Dharma. Recognizing the timeless principles and scientific concepts embedded within these texts, Shree Mahalakshmi Narayan Shakti Peetham aims to bridge the gap between ancient wisdom and modern scientific understanding.

The vision of Shree Mahalakshmi Narayan Shakti Peetham is to explore, comprehend, and disseminate the ancient science described in Santan Dharma through rigorous and professional research. By combining traditional knowledge with contemporary methodologies, Peetham seeks to shed light on the profound insights provided by our ancestors and their connection to scientific principles.

Dr Kislay Panday, with his vast experience as a criminal advocate and deep-rooted understanding of theology, expressed his enthusiasm for spearheading this ambitious endeavour. He emphasized the need to validate and authenticate ancient wisdom through rigorous research methodologies and scientific scrutiny, thereby establishing the relevance of Santan Dharma in today’s world.

The mission of Shree Mahalakshmi Narayan Shakti Peetham is to establish a state-of-the-art research facility equipped with advanced technologies and resources to facilitate comprehensive study and experimentation. The Peetham aims to bring together a team of dedicated scholars, scientists, and experts from diverse fields to collaborate on research projects and publications.

Furthermore, Peetham plans to organize national and international conferences, seminars, and workshops to foster intellectual discussions, share research findings, and create a platform for scholars and researchers to exchange ideas on the ancient science of Santan Dharma.

Shree Mahalakshmi Narayan Shakti Peetham invites scholars, scientists, researchers, and enthusiasts from all over the world to join them in their pursuit of unravelling the timeless knowledge encapsulated in Santan Dharma. With a vision to bridge the gap between ancient wisdom and contemporary understanding, Peetham aims to enrich humanity’s understanding of the profound scientific insights inherent in our ancient heritage.

