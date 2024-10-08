VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 8: Shree TMT, recognized for producing the best steel in Hyderabad, has achieved a significant milestone by receiving the GreenPro Ecolabel Certification for all its TMT rebar products. This prestigious certification, awarded by the CII-Green Products and Services Council, acknowledges the company's commitment to eco-friendly manufacturing and sustainable production practices, manufactured by Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, Telangana. This achievement highlights Shree TMT's efforts to contribute towards a greener and more sustainable future for the construction industry, reinforcing its status as one of the best industrial steel providers in the region.

What Does GreenPro Certification Mean?

The GreenPro Ecolabel is a sustainability certification developed by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). It is designed to identify products that are manufactured using environmentally responsible processes and have a reduced impact on the environment throughout their lifecycle. For a product to qualify, it must meet stringent criteria covering multiple aspects, such as energy efficiency, resource optimization, and the reduction of hazardous materials.

Receiving this certification means that Shree TMT's rebars, which are widely regarded as the best steel in Telangana, are not only high in quality but are also produced using sustainable methods, ensuring minimal environmental impact. This certification is endorsed by industry leaders like Jamshyd N Godrej (Chairman, CII-Godrej GBC), A R Unnikrishnan (Chairman, CII-Green Products & Services Council), and K S Venkatagiri (Executive Director, CII-Godrej GBC), which underscores its credibility.

Why is This Certification Important?

The construction sector is one of the largest contributors to global carbon emissions, primarily due to the heavy use of materials like steel and cement. By choosing GreenPro-certified products, builders and developers can significantly lower their carbon footprint for their projects. This is where Shree TMT's certified rebars, recognized among the best steel in India, play a vital role. They enable construction companies to meet sustainability goals and adhere to global environmental standards, while still delivering high-strength, reliable steel for building purposes.

Benefits for the Construction Industry

Projects using GreenPro-labelled steel products, such as Shree TMT's rebars, gain several advantages:

* Reduced Environmental Impact: GreenPro-labelled products ensure reduced carbon emissions, lower energy consumption, and minimal waste generation. This helps construction firms align with sustainability commitments, making Shree TMT the go-to choice for best industrial steel that supports eco-friendly construction.

* Market Acceptance: Green-certified products are gaining more acceptance in the market as consumers and businesses become more environmentally conscious. This certification enhances Shree TMT's market reputation as a responsible steel manufacturer, consistently delivering products considered to be the best steel in Hyderabad and Telangana.

A New Benchmark in the Indian Steel Industry

Shree TMT's achievement is a testament to its proactive approach to adopting green practices and setting a new benchmark for the Indian steel industry. By securing the GreenPro Ecolabel, the company is leading the way in promoting sustainable steel production.

By achieving the GreenPro Ecolabel certification, Shree TMT has strengthened its position as a top-quality steel producer and reinforced its commitment to environmental sustainability, paving the way for other companies to follow suit.

