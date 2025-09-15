Shreeji Shipping Registers Robust Q1 FY26 Performance; EBITDA Margin Rises by 811 bps

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Shreeji Shipping Global Limited (NSE: SHREEJISPG, BSE: 544490), is a shipping logistics company focusing on dry-bulk cargo, has announced its unaudited financial results for Q1 FY25-26.

Financial Highlights for the quarter ended June 30th, 2025 (Q1 FY26):

* Revenue from Operations of the company stood at ₹161.19 Crore in Q1 FY26, while it was ₹130.07 Crore in Q1 FY25.

* EBITDA of the company stood at ₹59.87 Crore in Q1 FY26, while it was ₹37.76 Crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA Margin improved to 37.14% in Q1 FY26 as against 29.03% in Q1 FY25, an improvement of 811 bps.

* Net Profit of the company stood at ₹37.54 Crore in Q1 FY26, while it was ₹25.20 Crore in Q1 FY25. Net Profit Margin improved to 23.08% in Q1 FY26 against 19.11% in Q1 FY25, an improvement of 397 bps.

* EPS (Diluted) of the company stood at ₹2.54 in Q1 FY26 compared to ₹1.77 in Q1 FY25.

Key Financial Snapshot:

* EBITDA of ₹ 59.87 Cr, YoY growth of 58.57%

* EBITDA Margin of 37.14%, YoY growth of 811 bps

* Net Profit of ₹ 37.54 Cr, YoY growth of 49.01%

* Net Profit Margin of 23.08%, YoY growth of 397 bps

* EPS (Diluted) of ₹ 2.54, YoY growth of 43.50%

Management Perspective

Ashokkumar Haridas Lal, Chairman & Managing Director, stated on their Q1 FY25-26 financial performance

Our Q1 FY26 results demonstrate the strength and adaptability of our integrated shipping and logistics business. We delivered a strong performance with EBITDA of ₹59.87 crore and net profit of ₹37.54 crore. EBITDA grew by 8.11% and net profit increased by 3.97%, driven by efficient cargo handling and a disciplined focus on cost optimisation.

Typically, the first half of the financial year sees lower revenue compared to the second half due to monsoon-related restrictions at some ports. Despite this, we achieved a revenue increase, supported by our diverse service offerings, long-term contracts, and wide geographic presence, which help us manage seasonal fluctuations. We expect the remaining quarters of FY26 to continue performing strongly.

Customer growth remains a vital driver for us. Over the past three years, revenue from new customers has steadily grown from 3.41% in FY23 to 7.79% in FY25. This reflects our ability to expand our expertise across Oil & Gas, Energy, FMCG, Coal, and Metals, while also broadening into adjacent sectors.

Recently Company has received a Letter of Intent to establish Floating Crane Facilities at Diamond Harbour under the Syama Prasad Mukharjee Port Trus,t Kolkata. This strategic addition will enhance our port-led services and is expected to contribute to revenue starting this financial year.

Additionally, the fresh capital raised from our IPO will support the expansion of our service portfolio. With a well-diversified fleet, strong customer relationships, and a robust pipeline of projects, we remain confident in sustaining growth, enhancing profitability, and delivering long-term value to our stakeholders.

