Shreya Entertainment and Productions Celebrates Six Months of Tremendous Success in the Music Industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1: Shreya Entertainment and Productions has marked a remarkable journey of achievement within just six months in the entertainment domain. To commemorate this exceptional milestone, a grand celebration was hosted at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Mumbai, filled with music, entertainment, dance, and comedy performances. The event also served as the platform for unveiling the company's latest song, "Ishq Ibadat", introduced by Mr. Hemant Kumar Rai, Chairman of Shreya Foundation.

The evening witnessed captivating performances by renowned personalities, including Kriti Verma, known for her stint on Big Boss, who mesmerized the audience with her dance performances. Comedy aficionado Jay Vijay Sachan (Sachin) kept the audience in splits with his witty humor, while singer Abhishek Anand enchanted everyone with his soulful melodies.

The event commenced with the rendition of the national anthem, followed by the screening of the Shreya Anthem. This was succeeded by the unveiling of the music video by lyricist Panchhi Jalonvi, acclaimed for his contributions to Bollywood hits like "Das Ka Dum", "Deedar De", and tracks from "Ra.One." Jalonvi's ghazal, beautifully sung by Jagjeet Singh, added a touch of nostalgia to the evening, showcasing his enduring association with Shreya Entertainment and Productions.

In a gesture of appreciation, key officials associated with the company, including music composer Vishnu Narayan, were felicitated. The poster and lyrical launch of the company's latest song, "Ishq Ibadat", was a highlight of the event, generating much excitement. Hemant Kumar Rai announced that "Ishq Ibadat" is being released on 140 audio platforms and will soon be accompanied by a music video. The song's music is composed by Vishnu Narayan, with lyrics penned by Rishi Azad, and vocals by the renowned Mohammed Salamat, known for his rendition of "Dil De Chuke Sanam".

Shreya Entertainment and Productions have released several successful songs in the past six months, including tracks from albums like "Beqarar", "Koshish", and "Baaton Mein". Speaking at the event, Hemant Kumar Rai, Chairman of the company, underscored the company's commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering creativity among the youth.

The event witnessed the presence of several eminent personalities associated with the company, including Vishal Saroj, among others.

