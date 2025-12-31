Shri Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, and Union Ministers Shri Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu & Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Grace Namotsav at Sanskardham

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 31: The Hon'ble Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat, visited the Namotsav at Sanskardham, a musical multimedia show that presents the life of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He also visited the specially curated exhibition where the constituent institutes of Sanskardham (including Anant National University) showcased their values and work. The Hon'ble Governor was accompanied by several distinguished dignitaries, including Shri Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of Civil Aviation; Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism; Shri Harshbhai Sanghavi, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat; Shri Jagdish Vishwakarma, State President - Gujarat, BJP; and Shri Ratnakar, General Secretary, Gujarat State BJP. More than 10,000 students, parents, teachers, eminent educationists and leaders in the Civil Services attend the event.

Day 2 of Namotsav at Sanskardham saw several dignitaries, IAS officers, state-level leaders of the RSS, industry executives from Sanand and Ahmedabad, students, parents and prominent educationists in attendance. Prominent spiritual leaders, including the Mahamandaleshwar 1008 - Gita Mandir, were also present during the event.

Namotsav celebrated the remarkable journey of India's Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, through artistic expression, vibrant performances, multimedia installations and the presence of eminent national leaders, led by renowned Gujarati artist Sairam Dave. More than a commemorative gathering, Namotsav was an expression of service, demonstrating how dedication to the nation shapes resolve, leadership and collective purpose.

Sanskardham stands on the ideological foundation of Sanskar, service, values and love for the nation. The institution draws inspiration from the philosophy of Lakshmanrao Inamdar ji, fondly remembered across Gujarat as Vakil Saheb, who believed that divinity resides in the human conscience and that every individual is capable of imbibing values. When education is grounded in ethics and responsibility, it becomes a powerful force in shaping the nation's future.

Guided by the National Education Policy 2020 and inspired by the core values of service and nationhood, Sanskardham's educational institutions, Laxman Gyanpith School and Global Mission International School, are shaping learning environments where values become a way of life and childhood is given purposeful direction. These institutions reflect Sanskardham's commitment to nurturing responsible, aware and grounded global citizens from an early age.

This vision extends into higher education through Anant National University, which is dedicated to training students to devise solutions for global problems. Other institutions under the Sanskardham umbrella include Anant School of Excellence, Sanskardham Sports Academy, Sanskardham Drone Academy and Vijayi Bharat Foundation, each contributing uniquely to holistic education and skill development.

NAMTECH is a pioneering global institution driving innovation in the space of Technology transformation for Industry 4.0 and beyond. It's the first Manufacturing Engineering and Technology (MET) school in India. It is at the forefront of India's industrial transformation and deeply rooted within the national aspirations for Viksit Bharat 2047, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Net Zero Bharat 2070. NAMTECH is committed to building purpose-driven techno-managers who apply technical expertise with ethical intent, societal awareness, and sustainable impact.

