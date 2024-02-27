Shri Narendra Modi Inaugurated World’s Largest Grain Storage Scheme ‘Anna Bhandaran Yojana’ in New Delhi

New Delhi (India), February 27: Feb 24 marks a historic milestone in India’s agricultural landscape as the Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, inaugurated the groundbreaking ‘Anna Bhandaran Yojana’ – the world's largest grain storage scheme. The event, held in New Delhi, witnessed the esteemed presence of dignitaries including Shri Amit Shah, Minister for Cooperation and Union Home Minister; Shri Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare; Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry; and Shri B.L. Verma, Minister of State for Cooperation.

The Anna Bhandaran Yojana, unveiled under the visionary leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, aims to revolutionize the storage infrastructure for agricultural produce across the nation. In his address, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the critical role of efficient grain storage in strengthening the supply chains, ensuring fair prices for farmers, guaranteeing food security, and significantly reducing food wastage.

The innovative scheme introduces the concept of electronic Public Agricultural Credit Society (e-PACS) to grain storage, leveraging cutting-edge technology to optimize storage processes and enhance efficiency. With e-PACS, farmers and stakeholders will have access to real-time information regarding grain storage, facilitating seamless transactions and inventory management.

Key Objectives of Anna Bhandaran Yojana:

Strengthened Supply Chains via PACS: The scheme aims to bolster the agricultural supply chains by integrating electronic Public Agricultural Credit Societies (e-PACS) into the grain storage infrastructure, streamlining operations and enhancing transparency.

Fair Prices for Farmers: By ensuring efficient storage facilities, Anna Bhandaran Yojana endeavors to empower farmers with fair prices for their produce, enabling them to earn sustainable livelihoods and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector.

Ensuring Food Security: With robust storage infrastructure in place, the scheme aims to fortify the nation’s food security by mitigating post-harvest losses and ensuring adequate availability of grains throughout the year, especially during times of scarcity or crisis.

Reduction of Food Wastage: Anna Bhandaran Yojana is poised to significantly reduce food wastage by implementing state-of-the-art storage technologies and best practices, thereby conserving precious resources and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) and Agribid in the implementation of Anna Bhandaran Yojana, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude for their relentless efforts in supporting farmers and strengthening the agricultural ecosystem. Their collaboration underscores the collective commitment towards realizing the vision of an inclusive, resilient, and prosperous agricultural sector.

During the ceremony, Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone for 500 storage facilities to be created through PACS, further underlining the government’s commitment to expanding storage infrastructure and enhancing agricultural productivity.

“The launch of Anna Bhandaran Yojana heralds a new era of agricultural development and prosperity, underscoring the government’s unwavering dedication to empowering farmers and ensuring food security for every citizen. As India marches forward on the path of progress, initiatives like Anna Bhandaran Yojana will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping a sustainable and resilient future for generations to come” said Ashutosh Mishra (Co-Founder & CEO of Agribid)

