Shri Venkatesh Refineries Report 8% Revenue Growth In H1 FY25

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited(BSE - 543373), is a premier edible oil company, engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of a diverse range of products, including Soyabean Oil, Cottonseed Oil, and other cooking oils, as well as their associated by-products has reported its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY25.

Key Financial Highlights

Commenting on the Financial performance, Dinesh Ganapati Kabre, Chairman and Managing Director, Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited said, "We are pleased to share our H1 FY25 performance, demonstrating steady resilience in a dynamic market environment. While total revenue showed growth from the previous period, our EBITDA and net profit remained stable despite slight adjustments in margins, reflecting our focus on sustainable and efficient operations.

The edible oils industry is an essential part of India's agricultural economy, with India being one of the world's largest producers of oilseeds, contributing about 5-6% of global production. The sector is crucial to the livelihoods of millions and plays a significant role in food security. With the market demand for quality edible oils continuing to rise, we remain committed to refining and trading a diverse range of products, including Soybean Oil, Cottonseed Oil, and other cooking oils, along with their by-products.

Our upcoming 200 TPD expansion at our Jalgaon facility is a strategic move to increase our capacity and meet this growing demand. This Rs40 crore investment, funded through a blend of debt, equity, and internal accruals, reflects our confidence in the long-term potential of the edible oils market. As we continue to optimize our operations, we remain focused on delivering solid financial performance and long-term value."

Key Operational Highlights:

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor