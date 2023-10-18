Shubham Bricks Industries Awarded Best Building Construction Material Manufacturer in Rajasthan at Brand Empower's Industry Leaders Awards 2023

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: More than 500+ delegates from India & overseas attended the prestigious Industry Leaders Awards 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai on 8th October, 2023, including popular celebrities from the world of TV, web, Bollywood, & digital space who graced the red carpet of ILA 2023.

Shubham Bricks Industries proudly announces its momentous achievement at the Industry Leaders Awards (ILA) 2023, organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd. The company has been recognized as the Best Building Construction Material Manufacturer in Rajasthan, a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the construction industry. The event celebrated exceptional individuals and companies that have set benchmarks in various industries.

India's most prestigious corporate award event the 2nd edition of Industry Leaders Awards 2023 was organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd. The star-studded event was graced by the glamorous diva, Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the chief guest, and Rithvik Dhanjani as the presenter & the anchor enhanced the audience's energy with his unique presentation style. The first edition of the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 was held on 20th November 2022 at Delhi NCR, where Sonali Bendre graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Established in 2011, Shubham Bricks Industries has emerged as the frontrunner in the manufacturing and supply of a wide spectrum of construction materials. Vinay Jaithliya, CEO of Shubham Bricks Industries, expressed his elation, stating, "This recognition reaffirms our dedication to delivering excellence in every aspect of our operations. We are truly honored to receive this award."

At Industry Leaders Awards (ILA 2023), some of the notable awardees from art & entertainment category included, Surveen Chawla, who received the award for "Best Actress OTT for Rana Naidu", Jennifer Winget awarded "Style Icon of The Year", Nia Sharma received "Fitness Icon of The Year", Arjun Bijlani won the award for "Favourite Anchor of The Year", Juhi Parmar was awarded the "Best Debut Actress OTT - Yeh Meri Family 2", Arjun Mathur won the award for "Outstanding Performer of The Year - Made in Heaven", Anita Hassanandani awarded with "Fan Favourite Star of The Year - Female", Sonnalli Seygall received "Fit & Fab Actor of The Year", Tina Datta won the award for "Best TV Actress - Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum", Dolly Singh received "Promising Debutant of the Year", and Manisha Rani awarded "Reality Show Entertainer of the Year". Besides this outstanding Entrepreneurs, Companies, Institutions, and Organizations from Manufacturing, Services, Education, Healthcare, Spiritual, Beauty & Wellness, Charity/NGO, Retail & Ecom, Start-up company, got honored for their creativity, innovation, quality, and excellent leadership in the respective industry.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the organizing company behind ILA 2023, has consistently created a platform for recognizing excellence and fostering industry growth. The event was organized in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd - Digital Marketing Partner a leading company specializing in web development, digital marketing, and branding company. Based in New Delhi, India, Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd was founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh and has served over 3000 clients from various industries and countries.

