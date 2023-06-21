Shubham Shandilya's recently launched Stand-Up Comedy Special, "NUTS," Receives Overwhelming Response on YouTube

ATK

New Delhi [India], June 21: Comedian Shubham Shandilya's newly launched stand-up comedy special, "NUTS," has garnered massive viewership on YouTube. Released on his official YouTube channel, the video has already amassed thousands of views within a single day of its launch.

Filmed at Mumbai's esteemed venue, The HABITAT, the standup talks about Shubham's comical experiences from his college years, taking audiences on a laughter-filled journey through his outrageous and relatable tales. The recording was expertly executed by The HABITAT Team, with sound engineering by Sreejith Menon and editing by Ravi Arya.

Speaking about the responses, Shubham says, "I am overwhelmed by the incredible response and I am grateful to everyone who has supported and enjoyed the show. I wanted to bring laughter and entertainment to audiences, and it's heartening to see that the comedy special has resonated with so many people. Thank you for the love!"

He further thanked Harsh Gujral, Pratyush Chaubey, Devesh Dixit, Jeeveshu, Rahul Girdhar, Deeshum Gang (Atul, Shubham), and Dhruv Bakshi for their constant support and contributions.

The success of "NUTS" on YouTube highlights the growing popularity of Shubham Shandilya's comedic talent. The video promises an evening of non-stop laughter and entertainment that has resonated with comedy enthusiasts around the world. With his rapidly growing fan base and millions of views on his YouTube channel, Shandilya's brand of comedy continues to strike a chord with viewers from diverse backgrounds.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor