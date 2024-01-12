SIBM Hyderabad Marks Milestone: Celebrates 9th Foundation Day with Commitment to Thoughtful Leadership

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 12: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Hyderabad, celebrated its 9th Foundation Day on December 15th, 2023, extending a warm welcome to students, staff and corporate partners. During the festivities, Dr. K. P. Venugopala Rao, Director of SIBM Hyderabad, commended the faculty and staff for their dedication in shaping over 1000 students who have successfully ventured into the corporate realm. Emphasizing the institute's guiding principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakkam' (the world is one family), Dr. Rao highlighted the collaborative efforts with industry experts, academic scholars, and the community to nurture leadership qualities among students.

"In a dynamic global environment, we are committed to providing students with both conceptual and practical business management knowledge. Our mission is to empower thought leaders who not only succeed in their careers but also contribute positively to society," stated Dr. Rao. The programme places a strong emphasis on social responsibility and ethical decision-making, preparing students for responsible and sustainable leadership in a globalized world.

The institute employs various teaching methods, blending experiential learning with research to provide a holistic management education. Industry interactions, like the recently organised management conclave, Symbineeti, bringtogether speakers from diverse sectors like KPOs, BFSI, manufacturing and pharma to discuss contemporary topics such as the multigenerational workforce. Competitions following panel discussions challenge students, offering substantial prize money and attracting participants from various B-Schools.

Symbi Talks, another flagship event, features CEOs and CHROs sharing firsthand stories of their business challenges and how they navigated them. Both events enrich attendees with profound insights, preparing them for success in the dynamic corporate landscape.

SIBM Hyderabad's Masterclass, a distinguished corporate mentorship programme, offers students personalised guidance from seasoned business leaders. This initiative serves as a compass, helping students navigate the VUCA world, gaining insight and direction for a successful career path.

Additionally, the institute facilitates a Corporate Virtual Internship Programme and Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL) with universities like UoW and FIU, providing students with immersive learning in domain skills and cultural exposure. The international exchange programme further broadens students' horizons.

Looking ahead, the institute will host INCONSYM-2024, a global International Research Conference on Business transformation, in partnership with SCMS NOIDA and the University of Wollongong, Dubai Campus. Scheduled for January 30-31, 2024, the conference invites scholars worldwide to exchange insights on evolving business paradigms.

Nestled within a magnificent campus, SIBM Hyderabad offers comprehensive facilities for academic pursuits and extracurricular activities. The institute proudly holds the 32nd position in Business Today's Top 100 Pvt B-Schools and ranks 10th in CSR-GHRDC's Super Excellence category. Recognised with AAA+ accreditation by Careers360 and AA by MBA Universe, SIBM Hyderabad is dedicated to providing top-tier education.

The institute's placement drive saw participation from 55+ corporate recruiters, including Deloitte, HCL Tech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, and TCS. The 2021-23 academic year recorded stellar placements, with the highest package reaching 15 LPA. Specialisation-wise highlights include Finance (12 LPA), Marketing (15 LPA), Operations (11 LPA), and Human Resource (10.8 LPA).

As SIBM Hyderabad eagerly awaits the next batch of students, the institute remains committed to fostering thoughtful leaders. With recent events, global perspectives, and a leadership focus, SIBM Hyderabad continues to strengthen its position. The remarkable research output, impressive placements, and prestigious rankings affirm the institute's dedication to delivering a transformative educational experience. Aspiring candidates can apply for the institute through the provided link by 12th January 2024.

For more information, visit SIBM Hyderabad.

