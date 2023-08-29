SIBM Pune Launches Startup-Cultivation Initiative in their MBA (I&E) programme

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 29: In a move that exemplifies the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, SIBM Pune in its MBA (Innovation & Entrepreneurship) programme has launched a "12 Week-Live Project" in the first semester of the MBA(I&E). This initiative has reformed the way startups are nurtured and brought to life.

Speaking about this initiative Dr Ramakrishnan Raman, Director SIBM Pune shared” From the entire batch, 21 dynamic groups emerged to board an entrepreneurial journey and within just 4 weeks of initiation, 17 of these groups had already begun to translate their ideas into tangible revenue streams. The momentum further intensified when the cumulative earnings from these 21 startups reached an unprecedented 16 lakh rupees by the conclusion of the sixth week!”

The multi-faceted process kicks off with the formation of the student-led groups in the inaugural week. Fueled by their aspirations, the 21 initiators pitched their concepts to the batch, around which their peers regrouped considering their skills and interests. Weekly market visits are scheduled every Wednesday to facilitate interactions with clients and vendors. To streamline these interactions, the college has thoughtfully provided bus transportation for easy commuting, supporting its commitment to student success.

The 21 startups projects are varied areas including Digital Services, Healthcare, Clothing, Event Management Retail, E-Commerce, Home Decoration, Fintech, Home Space Management, Skincare, Marketing Services Gifting, Education, Food delivery and Content Marketing.

Arjun Panchal who is an Adjunct professor for the MBA(I&E) programme at SIBM Pune state ”The guidance forms a crucial pillar of this endeavor, and 11 distinguished mentors from diverse industries have been brought on board. Leveraging their entrepreneurial acumen, these mentors accompany the students through their fieldwork, offering valuable insights and assessments on a weekly basis. The symbiotic relationship between mentors and students nurtures growth and ensures that every endeavor is set to build functional and sustainable startups during their MBA journey.” The student project is supported and mentored by a stalwart mentors and entrepreneurs like, Parag Khare, Ritu Kedia, Amit Rathod, Jay Mistry, Shivali Ingavle, Prajakta Deo, Hemant Thite, Abhijeet Survepatil, Deep Pathak, Vinamra Pandya and others.

Culminating at the 12-week mark, the startups will present comprehensive business plans and financial statements to three distinct panels of mentors. This finale will culminate the practical exposure and ground-level learnings these budding entrepreneurs gained during the 12 Weeks. Dr. CP Gupta and Dr. Vinod Kumar who are the programmes in charge for MBA(I&E) opine that “The scope of the project prompts students to bring out innovative concepts, do effective market research, foster vendor relationships, master the art of marketing, establish effective sales channels, and ultimately, realize profits. The student-startups have ventured into sectors spanning Healthcare, Fintech, Clothing, E-commerce, Retail, Education, Event Management, and more.”

The unique project proved to be impactful with manifold learning outcomes. This holistic endeavor awarded students with a 360-degree experiential learning that extends beyond the confines of textbooks and classrooms. As the 12 Week Live Project propels forward, it leaves in its wake a trail of pioneering accomplishments and a cohort of empowered, business-savvy trailblazers. As the 12 Week Live Project at SIBM Pune for the MBA(&E) batch propels forward, it creates a trail of new achievements and a group of confident and skilled young entrepreneurs.

