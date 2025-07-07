Siddhi Group and Anex Advisory to collaborate for a world-class eco-luxury project in the heart of the Western Ghats

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 7: In a move that signifies the evolving tastes and preferences of India's premium real estate buyers, Siddhi Group - a leading Pune-based developer and Anex Advisory are joining hands for an innovative eco-luxury project. The upcoming development will be located in Mulshi, a picturesque destination nestled between the bustling metros of Mumbai and Pune. It will bear the hallmarks of world-renowned Balinese wellness resorts, bringing together the tranquillity of nature, the indulgence of top-tier hospitality, a sensitive and eye-catching design, and a bevy of wellness-oriented features. The planned project will span 400 acres, of which 15 acres will be developed during this phase.

With its rolling hills, tranquil lakes and lush forests, Mulshi is the ideal getaway spot for those looking to escape the chaos and hectic energy of the city without venturing too far beyond city limits. The area is renowned for its idyllic beauty, especially in the monsoon, offering visitors breathtaking views, roaring waterfalls and rejuvenating repose. Importantly, it stands out as a 'hidden gem' that's tucked away in plain sight, with its superb connectivity and convenient location on the outskirts of both Mumbai and Pune. Keeping these parameters in mind, Siddhi Group and Anex Advisory are creating a value proposition that will appeal to CXOs, HNIs and NRIs from both cities who are keen on adding the hospitality asset class to their real estate portfolios, as well as second home-buyers who prioritise wellness and holistic living.

"The project is an incredible opportunity for Siddhi Group and Anex Advisory to venture into a new categoryeco-luxury resort-style living. We are guiding the project across all its stagesfrom planning to development, to sales and marketing. We believe that this project is representative of the changing nature of real estate developments in and around India's metros, as well as the shifting focus of premium real estate buyers. Home-buyers and investors are now no longer buying properties; they're investing in lifestyles that reflect their priorities and values. With Mulshi being a sensitive biodiversity hotspot and an untapped luxury destination, we are implementing various checks and balances to ensure that the development occurs in a sensitive and efficient manner," said Sanjay Daga, founder and CEO of Anex Advisory.

This is the developer's maiden foray into the luxury-wellness living segment, and will be the first of its size and scale in the relatively unexplored Mulshi precinct. The project is being supported by Anex Advisory at every stage, including offering Siddhi Group advisory, consulting, sales and marketing services.

