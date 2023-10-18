Siemens Healthineers in alliance with NASSCOM CoE adopts immersive reality applications for sales, training, and education

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 18: Siemens Healthineers has a broad line-up of Mobile C-arms that greatly contribute to excellent precision in the OR - from image quality to operability, from versatility to efficiency. Their advanced 2D and 3D applications give the surgeons confidence by assuring interoperative quality control.

Challenge

The world today is more interconnected than ever before. And yet, social distancing is sometimes imperative - a lesson we learned quite starkly from the Covid-19 pandemic. Customers typically require a demo of C-arm before making purchasing decisions. Any C- arm installation requires regulatory approvals which makes it difficult to do physical demos within a short timeframe. Surgeons have minimum airtime for sales discussions, and planning virtual demos in advance is challenging as the availability of surgeons is difficult to predict. These issues exist during post-sales training of users and customers for equipment and clinical procedures as well.

Solution

MeitY-NASSCOM-Center of Excellence (CoE) enables collaborative innovation and drives the deployment of digital technology solutions that create an impact for businesses. Under this program, Technology Accelerator at Siemens Healthineers and CoE made an alliance that enabled collaboration with Imaginate, a startup developing Metaverse-based applications for the industry.

Immersive reality applications can offer a fully virtual and on-demand mechanism for the salesforce of Siemens Healthineers to demonstrate the salient features and benefits of their C-arm products to busy users and customers. Additionally, their users can be virtually trained on their devices and practice clinical procedures at their own convenient place and time.

Impact

* Increase lead conversion for Siemens Healthineers salesforce.

* Reduction in the dependency on in-person sales meetings, and training resulting in 25% cost savings for the company.

* Improvement in pre-sales experience and post-sales training of surgeons and customers.

"Augmented reality has redefined the way presale demonstration is done. The Cios Fit AR App developed along with Imaginate is an ultimate technology enablement to the sales team to convince customers on the product", says Ullas Lalithan, Siemens Healthineers, Zone India Business Line Manager for Advance Therapy-Surgery.

Future Potential

Immersive reality opens new opportunities in connection with other future applications such as digital twinning. These solutions will be building blocks to Siemens Healthineers' vision to realize Digital Twins of their equipment and patients. This would allow a patient's state of health to be presented realistically, and the treatment can be better prepared and carried out with the help of immersive 3D organ models as the available clinical data can be interactively viewed, used, and edited.

Researchers have found that CT images created with immersive 3D rendering ensure a faster and more accurate understanding of a patient's anatomy. With this method, surgeons were able to complete their work with greater accuracy and in roughly half the time. It is expected that this technique will also benefit surgical planning and related decision-making.

