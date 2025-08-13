Sight of our Tricolour stirs deep pride in every Indian's heart: Jeet Adani

Mumbai, Aug 13 Jeet Adani, Adani Airports Director, said on Wednesday that the sight of our Tricolour stirs a deep pride in every Indian's heart.

In a post on social media platform X, he said that "I'm certain everyone passing through Mumbai Airport will feel it too."

Jeet Adani reacted to an X post by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

"CSMIA marks India's 79th Independence Day celebrations with dazzling tricolour illumination at Terminals 1 and 2, complemented by thematic installations that capture the spirit of freedom and unity," the airport posted from its official X account.

To create a next-generation airport experience, the CSMIA is advancing several transformational projects like Terminal 1 redevelopment, capacity expansion and digitalisation, airside enhancements, smart passenger technology, and sustainability commitments.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), the operator of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), is set to embark on a landmark transformation with the redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1), which will have the capability to serve 20 million passengers per annum, up 42 per cent from its current capacity.

Scheduled to be completed in 2028-29, the new terminal, with a built-up area of more than two million square feet, is poised to become a hallmark of digitisation and consumer convenience.

Phase 1 of T1's modernisation will begin in November this year, according to a statement by CSMIA, which is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

The redevelopment of Terminal 1 will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption to airport operations.

The initial phase involves the demolition of the existing structure, starting in November 2025, followed by the construction of the new terminal.

CSMIA T2, along with Navi Mumbai International Airport, scheduled to be operational in 2025, will manage the capacity gap created by the demolition of T1.

Together, the airports will accommodate passengers and flight schedules to meet the growing demands of both Mumbai City and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor