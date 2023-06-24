Sigma University India sets new standards in education by introducing Bachelor's and Diploma programs in Fashion Design, Animation, VFX, and Gaming

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 24: As a leading educational institution in India with students from more than 15+ nationalities, Sigma University is proud to announce the launch of its new academic offerings in Fashion Design, Animation, VFX, and Gaming. With the introduction of these programs, Sigma University aims to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in these industries and provide students with specialised education and training that meets international standards.

Sigma University's new programs include Masters, Bachelors, and Diploma courses in Fashion Design, Animation, VFX, and Gaming. These courses are designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen profession and make a significant impact in the industry.

Some of the specialisations offered include:

- 3D Modelling and Animation

- Fashion Design and Merchandising

- Fashion Photography

- Styling

- Visual Effects and Compositing

- Game Development and Design

Sigma University India has always been at the forefront of providing comprehensive and industry-relevant programs, and this expansion is a testament to its dedication to nurturing talent and meeting the evolving needs of the job market. By introducing specialised courses in Fashion Design, Animation, VFX, and Gaming, the institution is creating a pathway for students to explore their passion, unleash their creativity, and build a rewarding career in these thriving industries.

Partnering with True False®, a leading name in the fashion industry, Sigma University India's Fashion Program offers students a unique opportunity to learn from industry experts and gain hands-on experience. From design fundamentals to textile technology, the program covers a wide range of topics that equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the dynamic world of fashion.

In collaboration with Free Bird Animation, an acclaimed studio renowned for its exceptional work in animation, VFX, and gaming, Sigma University's Animation, VFX, and Gaming Programs provide students with access to state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology. Students will delve into the world of animation, visual effects, and game development, learning from industry professionals who have worked on renowned projects. This hands-on experience ensures that graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of these rapidly expanding industries.

Sigma University India's expansion into these captivating fields reinforces its commitment to providing students with a holistic educational experience. With a focus on practical learning and industry collaboration, students will have the opportunity to participate in workshops, internships, and industry projects, ensuring they acquire the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in their chosen careers.

Dr Harsh Shah, the President of Sigma University India, expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter, stating, "We are extremely excited about the launch of our Master's, Bachelor's and Diploma Programs in Fashion Design, Animation, VFX, and Gaming. This expansion reflects our dedication to empowering students with the tools they need to succeed in highly competitive industries. We believe that this collaboration with True False® and Free Bird Animation will be a game-changer, providing students with unparalleled opportunities to unleash their creativity and embark on rewarding professional journeys."

Enrolment for these programs is now open, and prospective students are encouraged to seize this remarkable opportunity to unlock their creative potential and redefine their educational journey. By choosing Sigma University India, students will benefit from a supportive learning environment, a distinguished faculty, industry connections, and state-of-the-art facilities.

Visit the website to know more: https://bit.ly/3XlDjbI

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor