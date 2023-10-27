Signature Global Park II Receives Prestigious "Best Residential Project in the Mid Segment" Award

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 27: Signature Global, which has a distinguished presence in the real estate sector, is delighted to share its latest achievement at the 14th CNBC-AWAAZ Real Estate Awards - North Zone. The company's exceptional venture, "Signature Global Park II," has received the prestigious "Best Residential Project in the Mid Segment" accolade.

The prestigious award for the "Best Residential Project in the Mid Segment" was presented to Signature Global by the Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari. Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd., Lalit Aggarwal, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, and Ravi Aggarwal, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Signature Global (India) Limited, were honored to receive this award for their project, "Signature Global Park II," which is being developed by Signature Global Homes Ltd., a subsidiary of Signature Global (India) Ltd.

This recognition signifies the company's dedication to quality, innovation, and excellence in the real estate industry. Signature Global is known for its visionary approach to design, commitment to quality, and focus on sustainable development, making their projects stand out in the competitive market.

Being awarded with the "Best Residential Project in the Mid Segment" award for Signature Global Park II, Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd., conveyed his profound appreciation. He remarked, "We are truly grateful for this honor, which serves as a driving force in our pursuit of excellence and reaffirms our unwavering commitment to constructing world-class residential spaces that enhance the lives of our esteemed customers. With a keen focus on sustainability, our project has already earned the prestigious EDGE certification, and our meticulously designed independent floors aim to preserve natural resources and minimize costs for our residents through the use of shading devices, low-flow water fixtures, and a reduced window-to-wall ratio."

Signature Global Park II exemplifies the company's dedication to providing reasonable yet luxurious living spaces that meet the evolving needs of homeowners. Signature Global Park II is a testament to the company's philosophy of providing quality housing solutions to the middle-income segment, while also aligning with the Indian government's vision of "Housing for All." The project offers a blend of modern amenities, eco-friendly design, and affordability, making it a sought-after choice for homebuyers.

The 14th CNBC-AWAAZ Real Estate Awards - North Zone is a prestigious event that recognizes and celebrates excellence in the real estate sector. The "Best Residential Project in the Mid Segment" award is a testament to Signature Global's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional residential properties that cater to the diverse needs and aspirations of their home buyers. The award ceremony, attended by distinguished dignitaries and industry leaders, was held in Hotel Hyatt Regency, New Delhi.

Signature Global, amongst the leading real estate development companies in India is transforming the affordable and mid-housing segments through its focus on quality execution with an emphasis on value creation, reliability, and global standards. The company holds a market share of 19% in Delhi NCR in affordable and Mid-housing segment. The firm started its journey in Gurugram in 2014 and was founded by seasoned professionals with multiple decades of experience in the financial services sector.

Backed by marquee equity investors like HDFC and IFC, Signature Global practices high corporate governance within the organization. It has currently delivered over 6 million square feet and has ongoing projects in 17.21 million square feet area along with a robust forthcoming pipeline of 21.29 million square feet of saleable area. The total portfolio currently comprises 60 projects, with nearly 28,000 units sold and about 21 forthcoming projects.

Signature Global has been following a disciplined approach to land acquisition, with a lead-time from land acquisition to project launch of close to 18 months. All the projects are perfectly positioned in key locations in Delhi NCR and micro markets such as South of Gurugram (Sohna), Golf course extension road, Dwarka Expressway, Vaishali (Ghaziabad), and Karnal.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor