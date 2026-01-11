Signature Global’s Q3 sales bookings fall 27 pc despite festive demand

New Delhi, Jan 11 Realty firm Signature Global on Sunday reported a sharp decline in its sales bookings for the December quarter, even as the housing market usually sees strong demand during the festive season.

The Gurugram-based company said its sales bookings fell 27 per cent to Rs 2,020 crore in the October–December quarter, compared to Rs 2,770 crore in the same period last financial year, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company sold 408 housing units during the quarter, a steep drop from 1,518 units sold a year ago.

In terms of area, sales bookings declined to 1.44 million square feet from 2.49 million square feet in the year-ago period.

The October–December quarter is typically considered strong for real estate sales due to festivals, but Signature Global did not cite any specific reason for the slowdown in its regulatory filing.

One possible factor behind the lower numbers could be the timing of project launches. The company rolled out a major housing project on Dwarka Expressway only towards the end of December, which may have limited sales during the quarter.

For the first nine months of the current financial year, Signature Global’s sales bookings dropped 23 per cent to Rs 6,680 crore, compared to Rs 8,670 crore in the same period last financial year.

During this period, the company sold 1,746 units, down from 3,539 units a year earlier, Signature Global said.

Commenting on the performance, Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said the company delivered a healthy performance in the first nine months of FY26, supported by steady demand in its key micro-markets.

He added that the launch of its wellness-focused premium project, Sarvam at DXP Estate on Dwarka Expressway, received encouraging response, reflecting changing buyer preferences.

Signature Global had recorded sales bookings of Rs 10,290 crore in the last financial year, making it the fifth-largest listed real estate developer by sales.

For the current 2025–26 fiscal, the company has guided for sales bookings of Rs 12,500 crore.

To meet this target, the company will need to achieve sales of nearly Rs 6,000 crore in the current quarter.

