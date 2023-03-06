Signia Launches #AzaadiSunneKi Campaign to Promote Hearing Health and Reduce Stigma around Hearing Impairment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: In honour of World Hearing Day, Signia, a leader in the hearing aid industry, is proud to launch the #AzaadiSunneKi campaign to help reduce the stigma around hearing impairment and promote hearing health and well-being. Through this initiative, the company plans to touch the lives of people across the country through various channels and emphasize the importance of addressing hearing loss and seeking solutions with cutting-edge technology available today. Over the course of one month, Signia will be distributing 500 hearing aids to underprivileged children with hearing impairment across several cities in India at no cost.

Hearing loss is a common condition that affects people of all ages and backgrounds, yet it is often misunderstood and stigmatized. Many people with hearing loss may feel isolated or excluded from social situations and may be reluctant to seek help due to fears of being judged or discriminated against.

“As we mark World Hearing Day, it’s important to remember that hearing loss can affect people of all ages and backgrounds. By raising awareness and reducing the stigma around hearing impairment, we can help ensure everyone is free to communicate, connect, and live life to the fullest. This is why campaigns like #AzaadiSunneKi are so important, and we’re proud to be a part of this effort to promote hearing health and well-being”, said Mr. Avinash Pawar, CEO & Managing Director, Sivantos India Pvt. Ltd.

The #AzaadiSunneKi campaign aims to raise awareness about the impact of hearing loss and the importance of seeking help. Through social media and other channels, Signia will share inspiring stories of people who have overcome hearing loss and found freedom through better hearing, as well as practical tips for maintaining good hearing health.

According to the World Health Organization, around 60% of people with hearing loss worldwide live in low- and middle-income countries like India. In India alone, it’s estimated that over 63 million people have hearing loss, yet less than 10% of them receive the care they need. The #AzaadiSunneKi campaign aims to help change this by encouraging people to take hearing tests. Signia is proud to be a part of this effort to promote hearing health and well-being in India and around the world.

About Hear.com

Hear.com is a WSA group company that specializes in digital marketing and provides hearing consultations, and connects people with a hearing care professional. The company has experts that assist a person throughout every step of the process of ordering hearing aids.

About Sivantos India Private Limited:

Sivantos India Pvt. Ltd. is a part of the WSA Group, which is one of the world’s top manufacturers of hearing aids. In fact, the company develops and manufactures one out of every three hearing aids being used worldwide. Sivantos provides hearing care professionals with hearing aids branded Signia, Audio Service, Rexton and A&M. Complementary accessories, fitting software, smartphone apps and diagnostic workflow solutions are also part of the company’s portfolio.

