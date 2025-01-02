Signify Introduces Philips VitaUp in India: Revolutionizing Personal Well-being Through Light

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 2: Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, announced the launch of its revolutionary product, Philips VitaUp, in India. This innovative product is designed to support personal well-being by providing a low-intensity dose of UVB over a long period in an indoor setting.

Philips VitaUp aims to enhance overall health and well-being by promoting strong bones and teeth, supporting immune function, improving mood and overall cognitive functions. The importance of creating healthy indoor environments has become increasingly clear as today people are spending most of their time indoors. Philips VitaUp addresses this need by utilizing light to induce the production of Vitamin D, promoting overall health and well-being.

Research indicates that approximately 50% of the global population suffers from Vitamin D insufficiency, a concern exacerbated by modern lifestyles that limit exposure to natural sunlight. A study conducted in Sunderland, using similar technology, demonstrated the effectiveness of low-intensity UVB exposure in boosting Vitamin D levels. This research, along with internal data from outdoor exposure studies and VitaUp demonstration rooms, supports the efficacy of Philips VitaUp in providing a safe and effective daily dose of UVB, equivalent to a 15-minute walk at noon, two to three times a week.

Philips VitaUp's benefits extend beyond physical health, providing a low-intensity dose of UVB, supporting emotional well-being as well. It also features an integrated proximity sensor and an inbuilt 8-hour timer for safety and convenience, making it user-friendly and easy to use.

Munish Peshin, Head of Offer Management, Professional Business, Signify Geater India, said, "We are excited to introduce Philips VitaUp to our customers in India. This product is a result of extensive research and development, aiming to bring the benefits of natural sunlight indoors. With its MasterConnect compatibility and simple design, Philips VitaUp enables daily UVB dose throughout the darker months of the year, enhancing overall wellbeing and productivity."

Furthermore, Philips VitaUp is designed for optimal lifetime with thermal protection. This ensures that the product is durable and reliable, providing long-term benefits to users. In terms of integration and control, Philips VitaUp stands out with its seamless compatibility. It features a Zhaga LEX-M form factor, compatible with SNS accessories, and DALI and MasterConnect compatibility through an isolated port. It also includes selected diagnostics for operation time and fault detection, ensuring seamless integration and control. The introduction of Philips VitaUp aligns with Signify's commitment to enhancing life with light in line with the brand vision of #BrighterLivesBetterWorld. It represents another significant milestone in our ongoing mission to deliver innovative, sustainable, and human-centric lighting solutions in India.

