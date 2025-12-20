Signify Lights up Bangalore: Strengthens Premium Lighting Presence with Three New Philips Smart Light Hubs

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 20: Tapping India's dynamic customer base, Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world's leading lighting company, marks the grand inauguration of three new Philips Smart Light Hubs (SLH) in Bangalore. Launched on a single day, these strategic additions highlight Signify's commitment to delivering innovative and immersive lighting experiences to consumers, architects, and interior designers across the city.

As consumers increasingly gravitate towards premium, design-led and smart lighting solutions, Bangalore stands out as a pivotal market. As India's innovation and IT capital, Bangalore has a high concentration of tech-forward customers who are early adopters of smart home automation and place strong value on modern, decorative design. This demographic readiness combined with the thriving real estate landscape makes Bangalore the ideal, high-impact market for our triple launch.

Commenting on the milestone launch, C Arun Kumar, Head of Consumer Business, Signify Greater India said, "Bangalore continues to be a key market for us, driven by consumers who embrace both functionality and innovative design. We have 328 stores across India now, the simultaneous launch of three new Philips Smart Light Hubs, anchored by our largest premium store, is a significant step in our journey. These immersive hubs will allow customers, architects, and interior designers to truly explore the transformative potential of our smart and decorative lighting portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions".

Located across prime locations in Bangalore these stores feature an exclusive experience center including a wide range of smart, connected and decorated lights. These stores are designed to meet the customers' home lighting requirements, ranging from decorative lights like chandeliers, wall lights, floor lamps and track lights to functional lights like modular COB, downlighters, magnetic tracks, panels, and spots. The store also features WiZ, our smart lighting solutions and smart services that offer customers connected lighting, so they can enjoy their daily moments with more comfort and ease. Additionally, the store features an exclusive display of Ecolink BLDC Fan Range and Philips iluminAir LED Light with fan, offering energy-efficient and stylish options for modern homes.

- Store 1: Second Floor, Samir Enterprises, Whitefield Main Rd, opposite Swastha Hospital, Palm Meadows, Whitefield, Bangalore, 560066

- Store 2: Home Concepts, Second Floor 1st Main Road, Sundar Nagar, Mathikere, Bangalore Urban - 560054

- Store 3: Ground Floor, Amro Interio (Mamtha Enterprises) 3rd phase, No.235/A, Hosur Rd, next to total LPG Gas Station, Bommasandra Industrial Area, Bangalore - 560099

This momentous occasion promises to showcase innovations in smart lighting technology and reinforce Signify' s position as a pioneer in the industry.

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers, and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for eight consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for five consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

