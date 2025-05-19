Signoria's FY25 Revenue Grew by Substantial 39 Per cent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: Signoria Creation Limited, (NSE - SIGNORIA), a leading name in women's apparel industry, has announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY25 and FY25.

Key Financial Highlights - H2 FY25

* Total Income: Rs1,718.70 Lakhs, YoY growth of 31.81%

* EBITDA: Rs331.38 Lakhs, YoY growth of 15.46%

* Net Profit: Rs173.09 Lakhs, YoY decline of 1.83%

Key Financial Highlights - FY25

* Total Income: Rs2,722.02 Lakhs, YoY growth of 39.10%

* EBITDA: Rs529.33 Lakhs, YoY growth of 31.02%

* Net Profit: Rs301.84 Lakhs, YoY growth of 25.32%

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Vasudev Agarwal, CMD of Signoria Creation Limited said, "We are pleased to report a strong performance for H2 and the full year FY25, reflecting steady growth across our key segments. Our consistent focus on quality, design innovation, and market responsiveness has helped us deepen our presence in the premium women's apparel space.

Throughout the year, we've expanded our product offerings, reinforcing our commitment to delivering elegant, timeless, and versatile designs that cater to the modern woman. Our ability to combine style with functionality has resonated strongly with our target audience, allowing us to deepen our presence in the competitive apparel market.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on enhancing our collections, expanding our reach, and continuing to elevate the Signoria brand to new heights. Our ongoing investments in design and technology will allow us to deliver exceptional value and meet the evolving demands of our customers, ensuring long-term growth for the company and continued satisfaction for our stakeholders."

