SILA emerges as one of India’s fastest-growing Business Services and Real Estate Platforms

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: SILA, one of India's fastest-growing Business Services and Real Estate Platforms, is strengthening its national presence as the sector shifts towards technology-led and professionally managed operations. In a market historically dominated by fragmented service providers, the company has built scale through a systems-driven approach that now covers a wide range of commercial, residential, retail, industrial, and institutional assets across the country.

Founded by Sahil Vora and Rushabh Vora, SILA began as a facility management firm before expanding into a multi-vertical organisation. Its services today include facility management, real estate advisory, material handling equipment solutions, food and catering services and real estate development. This expansion reflects the company's strategy of participating across the real estate value chain and supporting clients from pre-construction stages to post-occupancy operations.

The founders recognised early that many real estate assets depended on manpower-heavy and inconsistent service delivery. SILA sought to address these gaps by introducing process-based operations, technology-enabled monitoring, and a standardised training and reporting framework. This model allows the company to offer consistent service quality across multiple cities and asset types, setting it apart in an industry undergoing rapid transformation fuelled by the entry of institutional capital, REITs, and global investors demanding higher governance standards.

Commenting on the company's growth, Founder Sahil Vora said, “We built SILA on the principle that consistency creates trust. If we can deliver the same quality every day, across every site, scale will follow automatically. India needed a dependable services partner, and our aim has been to bring transparency and reliability to every asset we manage. Our philosophy has remained unchanged despite our scale.”

Co-founder and Managing Director, Rushabh Vora, said, “Our focus has always been on systems, training, and people. A strong internal engine makes growth sustainable. Scale means nothing without discipline, and our ability to grow while maintaining services standards is the result of robust processes we have built over time.”

SILA's integrated model and emphasis on governance have earned it the confidence of developers, institutional investors, and enterprise clients. Supported by a large workforce and technology-driven management systems, the company has emerged as a leading player in a sector that is rapidly becoming more organised and quality-driven.

As real-estate management becomes more organised, SILA's combination of disciplined execution and multi-vertical capability places it among the most trusted and fast-growing platforms in the country.

Today, SILA is recognised as one of India's fastest-growing and most trusted Real Estate Business Services Platforms—a testament to Sahil Vora's vision, perseverance, and structured approach to building businesses that scale with integrity.

