SIMATS Conducted Chennai Regional Level Sports Competitions for School Students

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 25: To celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship, SIMATS (Saveetha University) successfully conducted the "SIMATS Trophy 2025" - a Chennai Regional Level Competition for school students from Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Thiruvallur districts - on 25th July 2025 at the SIMATS Sports Complex.

The event featured a wide range of sports, including Kho-Kho, Football, Volleyball, and Throwball, along with Athletics events such as 100m, 400m, 800m races, long jump, shot put, and the 4x100m relay. The competition witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 4500 students from 100+ schools participating across three categories - Juniors, Seniors, and Super Seniors.

This grand event was made possible under the visionary leadership of Dr. N.M. Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor of SIMATS.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Dr. S.N. Udheyakumar, Chief Coach of the Asian Archery Team and Founder of DOXA Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. and Eagle Archery Academy, and Mr. A. Manoharan, International Volleyball Player.

The event was strongly supported and encouraged by SIMATS patrons - Dr. Deepak Nallaswamy, Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Ramya Deepak, Director, SIMATS Engineering, Prof. Dr. S. Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, and Dr. Ashwani Kumar, Pro-Vice Chancellor.

The valedictory ceremony featured Ms. E. Christy Elena, International Medalist and Hockey Player, as the chief guest. During the prize distribution, the winners were honored with "The SIMATS Trophy 2025" for their respective sports. Additional awards included a trophy for the "School with Maximum Participation" and the prestigious "Overall SIMATS Trophy" for the best-performing school. Medals and certificates were distributed to all winners of this mega event.

Winners from the Chennai regional competition will now advance to the SIMATS State-Level Competitions, continuing their journey under the banner of SIMATS.

For more details, please visit www.saveetha.com.

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) is a premier private university in India, known for its pioneering contributions to medical, dental, engineering, and allied health sciences education. With a focus on experiential learning, clinical expertise, and ground-breaking research, SIMATS has established itself as a global leader in healthcare education.

