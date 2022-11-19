SIMS Hospitals and IACTS to co-host the 10th International Aortic Summit between Nov 18 and 20, 2022 in Chennai

Institute of Cardiac & Aortic Disorders (ICAD), , Vadapalani, announced today its collaboration with the Indian association of cardiovascular and thoracic surgery to host the between November 18 and 20, 2022 in Chennai.

In an effort to elucidate the latest information in diagnosis, treatment, research and prevention in Aortic disorders, the three-day summit, with eminent international speakers, presenters and panellists will feature live surgical workshops, symposium, lectures, debates and case-based discussions.

What is Aortic Aneursym?

Aortic Aneurysm (bulging of the aorta) is a life-threatening clinical condition that is being detected increasingly in recent times due to the advancement in CT scans, easy accessibility of the health care system, extended life span, and higher incidence of smoking and atherosclerosis. These medical conditions require highly specialised centres and trained doctors to treat the patients.

Dr. V. V. Bashi, Director, Institute of Cardia & Aortic Disorder (ICAD) and the Organising Chairman of the 10th International Aortic Summit said, "Aortic surgery is a rapidly emerging specialty in India. Keeping this in mind a biennial aortic summit has been held in Chennai for the last two decades which is aimed at promoting and cultivating aortic and aortovascular medicine and surgery in our country and across the globe. We resonated from Chennai with the voices and expertise of many experts and leaders in this field and we continue to do so despite the global challenges that encircled us all during the last two years."

Throwing light on this year's program, Dr. Bashi said, "The summit will feature a keynote lecture by Prof. Joseph Coselli from Texas Heart Institute, presentations by international faculty of eminent surgeons from the USA, UK, Wales, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Thailand, who will share their approaches and showcase their adroitness in complex aortic surgery and live operations streamed from operating theatres, where prime surgeons will show their skills, suppleness, and decision-making processes. Adjacent to this we will run important topics like management of challenges faced in acute aortic dissections, Thoraco abdominal aneurysms, Indications of frozen elephant trunk and sizing of the prosthesis, complete with an overview of issues and challenges faced in aortic surgery in the Asia Pacific region," Dr. Bashi added.

"The key topics discussed in this summit will feature in the scientific journals like 'Indian Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular surgery' and 'Vessel Plus'. I wish to specially acknowledge here the role of Professor Roberto Di Bartolomeo-Chief Professor of cardiac thoracic & vascular, University of Bologna, Italy, who has been instrumental in shining a light on Aortic surgery in India. I personally thank Dr. Joseph Coselli, whose presence will add a lot of educational value to this summit. Going by the participant registrations (we have a good number of International Representation too), I already see how fruitful the summit will turn out to be," Dr. Bashi concluded.

"Ravi Pachamoothoo, Chairman, SRM Group, expressed his appreciation for Dr. V. V. Bashi, under whose stewardship this International Aortic Symposium is being conducted every alternate year. This summit will provide a powerful platform for the Global experts in the field of Aortic Surgery to share their knowledge and collectively push forward the state-of-the-art in Aortic disease management in India. ICAD-SIMS prides of the maximum number of Aortic surgeries in India. Till date we have performed 1750 Aortic Surgeries and the maximum number of frozen elephant trunk surgeries in the country. Further, SIMS and ICAD are equipped with state-of-art facilities to handle aortic emergencies like acute aortic dissection with an impressive 45 minutes "door-to-theatre' time. An International Summit like this will not only help train the younger surgeons, but will also spread the knowledge of Aortic Surgery, its benefits in general and make it accessible and beneficial for many more people," Ravi said.

Dr. Mohammed Idhrees, Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon & Organizing Secretary-10thInternational Aortic Summit said, "Our collaboration with digital partners like Docplexus will help this educational forum reach over 4 lakh doctors in India and the SAARC Nations. We have participation from over 10 countries including Europe and North America. Also, ICAD - SIMS is now recognised as a centre of excellence in aortic surgery and various research activities are being conducted, where our team has developed new surgical techniques for the benefit of patients, which are recognised by American and European journals too."

