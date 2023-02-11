Singer Amit Kumar Gupta's "Saanware" is a contemporary version of the classic Radha Krishna Bhajan

There is such magic in music that people forget everything in those moments and get lost in the tune. In this tense atmosphere after the Corona period, soulful devotional songs have started doing more work to bring peace to the heart. That's why Amit Kumar Gupta has come up with a devotional song which has peace and melody.

This year his first song of 2023 was 'Kaali Kaali Raat' which received a great response from the audience. And now Amit Kumar Gupta who is known worldwide as AKG has come up with a devotional song titled Saanware. Saanware is a very popular traditional Radha Krishna Bhajan recreated by Amit Kumar Gupta.

"Saanware" is a contemporary version of the classic Radha-Krishna bhajan. The song has guitar, soulful vocals and a beautiful melody; seems to be a new indie song rather than a folk ballad.

And it's done by AKG which is a short form of genius Amit Kumar Gupta. He is an extraordinary artist with a deep inclination towards spirituality. His simple lyrics, melodious music and soulful voice create an amazing charm and take the listeners on an inner journey.

AKG has made an album "Muddaton Baad, its first song "Kaali Kaali Raat' Sung by AKG has become popular after its release. Now "Saanware' is the second song from this album. It has been prepared according to today's music. It is sung by Amit Kumar Gupta himself.

The special thing about its video is that it has been shot in Vrindavan. The artists who played the role of Krishna and Radha in this, has been singing and serving in ISKCON for the last ten years, and has been acting in Raas Leela programs also.

