Singer Ankit Tiwari and Anshu Mishra launch a new music label, Mist Music

The demand for music has been growing vigorously, and why not? These minute-long videos featuring a gripping storyline are grabbing the attention of millions. Seeing this undying craze, famous musician Ankit Tiwari too is launching his own music label with Anshu Mishra called Mist Music.

Singer Ankit Tiwari is already a famous name in the music industry and is greatly admired by many people. Now that he is bringing his own music label to life, fans are bouncing off the walls. Moreover, they have an impressive lineup of astounding projects and it seems like December is going to be an oasis for every music lover.

Sharing his excitement about launching a music label of his own, Ankit Tiwari says, "Anshu and I have been working on this for a long time, and we are glad that it's finally happening. Starting a music label isn't a cakewalk, but I'm elated to have Anshu Mishra as my business partner. Together, we can rock the entire music industry. Mist Music is a chance to broaden my work profile and showcase my versatility as a musician. I'm sure that our projects will delight you all."

Just like Ankit Tiwari, even Anshu Mishra is walking on air for her music label launch. She says, "I'm really happy that, after years of struggling, we are able to start our own label. I and Ankit have put our best foot forward! As great as Ankit's voice is, so is his passion to sign up for new responsibilities. The kind of artists and singers we have on board is inspiring, and the projects planned are definitely going to blow your mind."

We truly cannot wait to experience what Mist Music has in store for us. We wish Ankit Tiwari and Anshu Mishra all the very best in their new endavour. If you are a music lover and entertainment buff searching for the best of both worlds, then keep your eyes peeled because new projects by Mist Music are about to rock your world.

