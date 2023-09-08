Singer Anuja Sahai’s Soulful Romantic Number ‘Saiyaan Ve’ Will Touch Your Heart

New Delhi (India), September 8: Anuja Sahai is a singer who has made her mark through her soulful and beautiful renditions of meaningful and mesmerizing songs. Now she has come up with another gem titled ‘Saiyaan Ve’ which is surely going to touch millions of hearts.

The soulful romantic number ‘Saiyaan Ve’ has been created by Umesh Giri and the lyrics are penned by Shree Sindhu and Umesh Giri. Anuja Sahai thoroughly enjoyed singing the mesmerizing song with her co-singer Altamash Faridi.

The music video of the song will be as different as the lyrics of the songs are. Talking about this original, Anuja Sahai says, “The music video shows an intense love story between a Muslim girl and a Hindu boy. This is a love story with a lot of twists and turns which has been shot very differently and beautifully. The creator of the song Umesh Giri already had a story idea in his mind which was later penned into this song and is now being recorded in Sound Ideas Studios which is situated in Mumbai’s Veera Desai Road, Andheri.

Anuja Sahai further adds, “The storyline shown in the film might trigger a lot of people in various ways. Though it’s a simple and pure love story, the narrative of the song will leave you spellbound. Kudos to the director, Satyendrra Chauuhan, the DOP, Faisal Siddiqui and my co-actor, Jaivardhan Singh. The essence of the music video is to depict a heart touching story which has never been presented in a way that you will see in our song.”

From the lyrics, the structure of the song, the composition, the rendition, to the picturization of ‘Saiyaan Ve’, everything about the song is very unique and doesn’t follow the conventional path of composing and creating a song. The music of this original has also been exceptionally produced by Umesh Giri.

Singer and Actor Anuja Sahai says, “In my singing career, I have sung many songs with various moods and acted in many of them too, but singing and acting in ‘Saiyaan Ve’ has been a mind blowing experience which I am going to cherish forever in my life.”

The orchestration of the song is very powerful which has been done to create a mesmerizing experience for the listeners. Violin here is the soul behind the song and the instrument has been predominantly used throughout the song. The use of the violin in the song thoroughly conveys the essence of this beautiful creation and it has given a whole new dimension to the song.

Anuja Sahai added smilingly that though the song portrays the story of a Muslim girl and a Hindu Boy who madly fall in love with each other but the vocals coincidentally are dubbed by a Muslim boy and a Hindu girl, what an irony.

Anuja Sahai is a great movie buff and she loves films with Muslim social background. ‘Mughal-E-Azam’, ‘ Pakeezah’ and many other Muslim socials are her favorite genre movies.

Apart from ‘Saiyyan Ve’, Anuja Sahai recently shot for six other music videos back to back in Kashmir and Rajasthan and that too within a span of just one month! These music videos also includes ‘Munda karda He Mainu Pyaar’, ‘Bajwa Shehnai’, ‘Tum Ho Toh’, ‘Tere Bin Dil Mera’, ‘Sauda Karke Gaya’ and ‘Ladli Loomba Joomba’. Apart from singing and acting for her music videos, Anuja Sahai is soon going to debut with her upcoming film ‘Albeli – Fame Is Not The Fate Of Every Artist’ for which she has recently finished shooting a month-long schedule in Rajasthan.

