Single Track “Gile Shikve” Takes the Internet by Storm, Featuring Ajit Pandit and Produced by Aarti Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21: In a sensational turn crescendo of musical brilliance, the latest single track, “Gile Shikve,” is taking the entertainment world by storm. Featuring the charismatic Ajit Pandit and produced under the astute guidance of Aarti Sharma, this musical masterpiece is creating ripples across platforms. The production house, AT Movies, proudly presents this musical extravaganza, marking a significant milestone in the realm of Punjabi music.

Ajit Pandit, a luminary in the Bollywood film industry, adds his star power to “Gile Shikve.” Renowned for his stellar performance in the hit Punjabi feature film “Kaali Sarhad,” Ajit Pandit continues to captivate audiences with his versatile talent. Notably, his album song with Panorama soared to unprecedented heights, amassing over 4 million views.

“Gile Shikve” itself has become a phenomenon, rapidly garnering an impressive 1.5 million views within a mere three days of its release. The infectious beats and soulful lyrics have struck a chord with audiences, catapulting the track to the pinnacle of trending charts. The official music video, available on Bullman Records’ YouTube channel, has become a visual and auditory delight for music enthusiasts worldwide.

Aarti Sharma, the visionary producer behind this musical extravaganza, is no stranger to success. Her previous venture, the short film “Dard Na Jane Koe,” released by Hungama, received accolades for its storytelling prowess. Fueled by the triumph of her short film, Aarti Sharma embarks on the journey of “Gile Shikve” with enthusiasm and anticipation. The music video, crafted under her watchful eye, promises to be a visual spectacle that complements the infectious rhythm of the track.

Watch the captivating music video of "Gile Shikve" on Bullman Records' YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/9wssA3nb_G0

The overwhelming response from the audience, with 1.5 million views in just three days, is a testament to the collective appreciation for the creative synergy brought to life by Ajit Pandit, Aarti Sharma, and the entire team behind “Gile Shikve.” The heartfelt gratitude expressed by the team echoes in a simple yet profound message: “Thanks to all for your love?.”

Noteworthy contributors to the success of “Gile Shikve” include the talented Zoya Zaveri, whose presence adds an extra layer of charm to the music video. Santosh Pal, the Director of Photography (DOP), captures the essence of the song with his visual finesse, ensuring that every frame is a work of art. The musical journey is further enriched by the dynamic duo of Kumar Deepak, who serves as both the singer and music director, weaving a melodic tapestry that resonates with the soul.

In collaboration with Bullman Records, “Gile Shikve” stands as a shining example of artistic brilliance, seamlessly blending talent, vision, and innovation. As the views continue to soar and the melody reverberates across platforms, this musical endeavor promises to etch its name in the annals of Punjabi music history.

